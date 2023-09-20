    McCain Relaunches Rustica Pizza Via Cummins&Partners

    cummins&partners has relaunched the revamped Rustica by McCain brand. The integrated ‘Share it like you made it’ campaign challenges preconceived frozen pizza notions with its newly elevated range of shareable pizzas. Quality ingredients generously adorn stone-baked crusts to deliver a truly delicious at-home pizza experience – perfect for our sociable audience.

    The new platform taps into the pride we feel when we create and share a meal. We’ll buy the fancier ingredients, cook it for a little longer and maybe we’ll go as far as dusting off the “nice” glasses. But even if you haven’t made it, you can still be just as proud to share it… especially when it’s this delicious.

    Sophie Lander, national managing director, cummins&partners, said: “It’s not every day you have the opportunity to relaunch a brand, and the campaign was a joy to bring to life in close collaboration with the McCain team and Director Will Horne.”

    Heath Collins, national creative director, cummins&partners said: “In Rustica, McCain has developed a product of such quality that it demands a bit of a re-evaluation of what you can find in the freezer aisle. A frozen pizza option to suit a younger, more discerning audience, worth garnishing, and worth sharing with mates.”

    Sara Black, marketing lead (retail pizza), McCain: “Socialising at home is a key space for this new audience. By offering an elevated at-home pizza experience we’re creating more moments for sharing, socialising and of course, eating. All whilst driving the reappraisal of frozen pizzas.”

    cummins&partners integrated creative and media teams worked on the campaign, which launched across TV, cinema, OOH, BVOD, social and digital from September 17.

     

    Client – McCain

    Marketing Director ANZ – Swati Jain

    Marketing Lead (Retail Pizza) – Sara Black

    Senior Brand Manager (Retail Pizza) – Brianna Hurst

    Assistant Brand Manager (Retail Pizza) – Jess Corcoran

    creative:media agency – cummins&partners

    Head of Media – Luke Maher

    Media Director – Carla Bradshaw

    Media Manager – Ashley Szmerling

    Media Analyst – Nik Chandran

    Media Executive – Renee Julian

    National Managing Director – Sophie Lander

    National Creative Director – Heath Collins

    Head of Strategy – Phil Pickering

    Associate Creative Director – Liam Jenkins

    Art Director – Tiger Hongmung

    Copywriter – Georgia Payne

    Creative Services Director – Steven Tortosa

    Account Director – Mitchell Buck

    Account Manager – Tony Sriprom

    Content Director – Matt Werkmeister

    Design Director – Rowan Hammerton

    Senior Retoucher – Ed Croll

    Finished Artist – Emma Shaw

    Editor – Aloysius Teo

    Production Company – Airbag

    Director – Will Horne

    Producer – Selin Yaman

    EP/ Head of Production – Martin Box

    Managing Partner – Adrian Bosich

    DP – Simon Ozolins

    Offline Editor – Michael Houlahan @ Institute of Post

    Grade – CJ Dobson @ Moodlab

    Online Editor – Drew Moden @ Mr Fox




