MAXCo.LAB Rides Off With The PR & Media Relations For The Australian Turf Club

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
Australian Turf Club (ATC), one of world racing’s most renowned thoroughbred racing Clubs, appoints strategic, through-the-line agency MAXCo.LAB to help manage publicity and media relations for the 2023 Sydney Everest Carnival and 2024 Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival.

This appointment sees MAXCo.LAB working in partnership with the Australian Turf Club marketing, communications, and public relations teams to deliver an integrated and strategic communications plan which elevates the two Sydney Racing Carnivals as the most desirable destinations for social occasions and celebrations throughout the spring 2023 and autumn 2024 seasons. In particular, the agency will work closely with ATC to bring to the fore the considerable lifestyle, entertainment, fashion, and social activities which make Royal Randwick and Rosehill Gardens the most desirable places to gather with friends and celebrate a day at the races.

Australian Turf Club has a proud history of delivering some of Australia’s most memorable and exciting consumer events and raceday occasions. The $20 million TAB Everest – the world’s richest race on turf – is hosted at the Royal Randwick racecourse as part of the 2023 Sydney Everest Carnival.

Additionally, the Moët & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes Day, Golden Eagle Day, Longines Golden Slipper Day, and the Star Championships are some of the most popular and desirable events on the Sydney social scene, marking the start of the spring and autumn social calendars respectively and punctuating packed carnival seasons as premium lifestyle occasions.

“We are excited to work with MAXCo.LAB for the Sydney Everest Carnival in spring 2023 and the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival in 2024, leveraging the agency’s extensive experience and impressive credentials in the luxury and lifestyle industries to make the upcoming seasons some of the most exciting yet for Australian Turf Club,” says Yael Bradbury, general manager – Marketing for Australian Turf Club.

“At the MAX NETWORK, we have a proud history of supporting the Australian Turf Club and have been able to attend numerous carnivals across the years with our network of luxury and premium brands. This year, we are thrilled to be appointed by ATC to manage the strategic communications and publicity for the event, cementing its place as the destination of choice for social occasions and celebrations in Sydney,” says Lynette Phillips, CEO & Founder of the MAX NETWORK, which encompasses the agency group including MAXMEDIALAB, MAXCONNECTORS and MAXCo.LAB across Australia.

In addition to publicity and media relations, MAXCo.LAB will also support Australian Turf Club with their ambassador and key opinion leader strategy in-line with ATC’s brand pillars, as well as nurturing relationships with event partners and industry stakeholders.

MAXCo.LAB commenced work with Australian Turf Club in July 2023 ahead of the upcoming 2023 Sydney Everest Carnival, which officially starts with the Sydney Everest Carnival Long Lunch on Friday 1 September 2023 and the first official raceday of the carnival with the Sydney Everest Carnival Opening Day on Saturday 16 September 2023.

