Matthew Parry Appointed Sydney Managing Director Of Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson has announced the appointment of Matthew Parry as Sydney managing director.

Parry (pictured) who was formerly managing director of Wunderman Thompson Hong Kong, will leverage his 15 years’ experience within the Wunderman Thompson network to deliver growth for ambitious brands across Australia through creativity, data, and technology.

Matt Parry, managing director at Wunderman Thompson Sydney, said: “I’m excited about this next chapter of my Wunderman Thompson career. The Sydney team is already producing inspiring and effective work for clients, and I’m looking forward to building on this further while importantly championing and growing our talent.”

Parry began his career with J Walter Thompson London in 2006, before moving to Asia in 2012. Since then, Parry has helped establish and grow a regional hub team for HSBC spanning 12 APAC markets and has led a multi-national client portfolio in Shanghai.

Most recently, Parry has grown Wunderman Thompson Hong Kong into one of the strongest agencies in the market.

Lee Leggett, CEO at Wunderman Thompson ANZ, said: “Matt is something of a rising star within Wunderman Thompson globally and in the APAC region. We are thrilled that he will be joining us in Sydney and continuing his career within the Wunderman Thompson network.”

“During his time at the Hong Kong office, Matt has transformed the business into a huge success, driving client growth, new business wins and leading the company’s data and MarTech offering. We’re excited to leverage his wide-spanning expertise across creativity, data and experience to drive growth for brands here in Australia.”