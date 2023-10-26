Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes Departs Poem
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Independent creative PR and social agency, Poem, has announced a change to its senior leadership. Founded by Rob Lowe and Matt Holmes in June 2015, Matt Holmes exits the agency as of this month after a sale of his 50% of the business.

Poem has had consistent stellar growth since its inception. Now regularly one of the top three most awarded PR agencies in Australia, the agency continues to evolve and push the boundaries and perceptions of what the PR industry can and should do.

Holmes, who has been on an extended break from his day-to-day role for the past few months while also helping with the management and creative transition, intends to enjoy a rare opportunity to spend time with his family here and in the UK, before embarking on the next chapter of his working life in 2024.

“Matt and I are extremely proud of what we’ve achieved at Poem over the last eight years. We’ve created an exceptional team of brilliant Poets, done some fantastic work together and forged long-term relationships with some of the country’s biggest marketers and brands. Matt goes with our love, respect and best wishes for the next chapter in his life and career,” Lowe said.

“I’ve worked at some of the best agencies in the world but will forever be thankful for the phone call I got from Rob eight years ago speculatively asking if I’d be interested in starting something a bit different. Even more so that we stuck our necks out and what we’ve achieved since. Not many people can say that. I’m so proud of the calibre of work and how we’ve consistently pushed to show how effective creative PR can be for brands and client marketing budget ROI. More than that though, I’m proud of the calibre of people who have come through the agency and the current team. They are special and it all comes from the genuine values Rob and I set out to achieve about being a ‘more human’ agency. I love seeing what the alumni are achieving and what the current team under Rob’s outstanding leadership will do next,” Holmes said.

“I’m a PR and brand nerd and love the industry and the positive impact it can have. That’s not going to change. But after 20 years, I’m now lucky to be able to take a few more months off to focus on my own health, my young family and my Dad in the UK before some exciting new challenges in 2024”.

“While seeing Matt leave feels incredibly sad, we’ve had some time to plan this with Matt and we’re extremely excited about Poem’s next iteration and will be using this change to shake things up further. Matt is not only a greatleader in our industry, but a great friend and I will miss him dearly. Matt’s helped set us up for future success and his influence will be long lasting,” said Katie Raleigh, managing partner.

The departure of Holmes comes at a time when Poem’s leadership team is at its strongest, with Rob Lowe (Managing Director), Katie Raleigh (Managing Partner) and Rhania Farah (Business Director) leading the agency. Jess Cluff, who was recently appointed to Creative Director, has been leading the creative department for nearly six months to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

Poem’s enviable stable of clients include Sony PlayStation, Tourism Australia, Nestle, Amazon, Uber Casrshare, Uber, Canva, Cashrewards, TEDxSydney, Place Management NSW, Impossible Foods and Oporto.




Please login with linkedin to comment

poem

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]