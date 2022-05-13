Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium To Be Boosted With 5G Powered AR Wayfinding Experience By Google, Telstra And Accenture

Telstra, Google and Accenture have joined forces to develop a new 5G powered augmented reality (AR) wayfinding experience at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium that superimposes digital information onto a real-world environment.

Showcased at the Google I/O developers conference, the AR wayfinding experience pioneers the latest in Telstra’s 5G developments, delivered on Google Cloud, with machine learning and state-of-the-art computer-vision powered by the ARCore Geospatial API from Google.

Google trekker devices were used in the development of the experience to create a metric model of Marvel Stadium that represents the appearance and position of the physical 3D world. GPS readings and environment scans were then matched with 360-degree images using the ARCore Geospatial API.

The convergence of cloud, the ARCore Geospatial API and 5G networking gives users the ability to interact with content, digital character displays, virtual brand experiences and indoor wayfinding, among other features.

Telstra is working with the AFL and Marvel Stadium to launch the new AR wayfinding experience ahead of next year’s footy season.

Kim Krogh Andersen, Telstra Group executive products and technology said: “This collaboration with two major technology players marks another important step in our ambition to create one of the world’s most technologically advanced stadiums here in Australia. It will enable us to deepen our partnership with the AFL and deliver more immersive and innovative experiences for fans at Marvel Stadium.

“We are excited by the potential of this augmented reality experience and how our leadership in 5G can accelerate growth and value creation in other industries and settings such as hospitals, shopping centres and airports to improve the customer experience.”

Alister Dias, VP, Australia & New Zealand, Google Cloud said: “Innovation and customer experience is in our DNA. Google Cloud’s technology will underpin next-generation 5G capabilities, transforming the way people interact with the physical environment around them. Not only will it make it easier to explore the grounds at Marvel Stadium, but it also has huge potential to create more immersive and interactive experiences for fans.

“This is only the beginning of how cloud-powered 5G AR wayfinding solutions can be used to enhance in-person experiences for all Australians.”

Emma Neil, Accenture managing director and ANZ Communications, media & technology group lead said: “Our work with Telstra and Google enables us to bring to life memorable immersive customer experiences using the immense capability of technology across the cloud continuum leveraging AR and 5G.

“Visitors to Marvel Stadium can benefit from the ARCore GeoSpatial API to navigate their way to their seats, but beyond that, the immersive experience will continue through the App, pre-game AR shows, multi-user AR games, enhanced player analytics and performance statistics amongst other exclusive content.

“Accenture is excited to be partnering with Telstra to create and help deliver truly innovative and exclusive customer experiences that fully embrace the technology that the cloud continuum, AR and 5G can ignite. In this newly emerging metaverse continuum, the potential for immersive and dynamic fan experiences is enormous,” Neil added.

Telstra has been working with the AFL to evolve the stadium experience, which includes a 5G upgrade to support connectivity for fans and applications such as artificial intelligence, in-stadium streaming and on-field player performance tracking.

Kylie Rogers, AFL executive general manager customer and commercial said: “The AFL are excited to be working with Telstra, Google, and Accenture on bringing to life next generation fan experiences at Marvel Stadium.

“This Augmented Reality (AR) wayfinding application is a great example of using the power of the partners the AFL has to deliver something to our fans that elevates their game day experience”

Telstra 5G is available in over 350 towns and cities, covering more than 77.5% of Australia’s population.