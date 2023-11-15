Marie Claire Names Sponsors & Judges For The Women Of The Year

Are Media has announced the judges and sponsors for the fourth annual marie claire Women of the Year Awards.

Presented by Kérastase, the awards will be handed out at an inspiring and very special event at the Foundation Hall of the Museum of Contemporary Art on Tuesday, 21 November.

The nine judges include Team Global Express chief executive officer Christine Holgate; Sarah Harden, chief executive officer of Reese Witherspoon’s film production company Hello Sunshine; chef and author Kylie Kwong; ARIA Award-winning musician and actor Jessica Mauboy; and activist and author Grace Tame.

SBS World News presenter Janice Petersen; actor and podcaster Teresa Palmer; Are Media chief executive officer Jane Huxley; and marie claire editor Georgie Abay complete the esteemed panel.

“I can’t think of a better line up of judges. They are some of the most engaging, successful and influential women in Australia and the perfect group of judges for our Women of the Year Awards,” said Abay.

“We launched the marie claire Women of the Year Awards in 2020 to celebrate the game-changing and trailblazing women who are driving real change in Australia, as well as forging new futures”.

“Last year, with the pandemic behind us, we hosted our first in-person Awards night and we’re thrilled that this fantastic event is returning for a second year. It will be an amazing evening and a wonderful celebration,” she said.

Are Media is delighted that Kérastase is the headline sponsor of the marie claire Women of the Year Awards for the second consecutive year. The supporting sponsors are Napoleon, Glenlivet, Dr Lewinn’s, Swarovski, MECCA M-Power and Volvo.

“We’re thrilled to partner with marie claire for the second year in a row supporting its iconic Women of the Year Awards. Empowering women is something our brand is incredibly passionate. It about permeates throughout all that we do, and this partnership is aligned in our values and celebrating the achievements of Australian women,” Kérastase brand engagement (communications) manager, Juliette Tomlins, said.

The 2023 Awards span 11 categories: The Changemaker, Advocate of the Year, The Eco Warrior, The Voice of Now, Champion of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Creative of the Year, Designer of the Year, Rising Star, The Powerhouse and The Icons.