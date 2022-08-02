Manu Feildel Admits He Misses Working With Pete Evans, As MKR Prepares To Debut

Seven’s Manu Feildel has opened up about no longer working with the controversial Pete Evans on my kitchen rules.

Feildel recently admitted on the new.com.au podcast I’ve Got News For You that he does miss working with Evans.

News.com.au reported he said: “Of course, Pete and I have known each other for a long time, we’re still good friends today, so yeah – missing that.

“At the same token, you know, it was nice to work with someone new and someone different. The show has been on the shelf for a couple of years, so it was exciting to be working with someone else.”

Feildel and Evans were Seven’s My Kitchen Rules power couple. Feildel brought warmth. Meanwhile, Evans brought his very white teeth and enthusiasm.

They were an iconic duo, and the combination arguably helped Seven’s MKR bring in big numbers for years. However, the ratings were beginning to slump at the time of his departure.

Evan’s career as a media personality and chef has been overtaken by the various scandals he has been involved in, from his aversion to getting vaccinated against COVID.19 to posting Neo-Nazi symbols on Facebook.

Seven and plenty of Evan’s famous mates have done their best to separate themselves from him and Seven nabbing Nigella Lawson for this latest season of My Kitchen Rules is a very strong and exciting attempt at rebranding the show.