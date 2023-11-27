“Love The Alcoholic Nose” – Kyle Sandilands’ Explicit Voicemail To Steve Price

Kyle Sandilands does not take insults lightly (he once called a news.com.au journalist a ‘fat slag‘ after she reported the low ratings of one of his shows) so it was little surprise he did not responded well to radio host Steve Price calling him a ‘grubby buffoon’ on The Project.

In a highly explicit rant left on Price’s voicemail, Sandilands did not hold back.

“Hey you piece of sh*t, we’ve spoken before, last time you forgot that you’re not allowed to mouth off about me,” he said.

He went on “Steve it’s Kyle obviously, there is probably a long list of people who ring you.

“Again just surprised at your feigned reaction on The Project, can’t you just be yourself? Can’t you just say your true thoughts? I can’t wait to see you face-to-face buddy, it’s been too long.

“It’s disappointing that as you’ve gotten older you have turned into a real piece of sh*t.

“Feel free to play this on tonight’s Project because that’s the last gig you will ever have. See you mate, by the way love the alcoholic nose, bye bro.”

You can listen to it HERE.

Despite the venom behind the words, Price was reportedly unfazed by the voicemail.

‘I described him as a grubby buffoon and that’s it, I’ve had my say, I don’t need to enter into a long debate about it. Obviously, I hit a nerve, he wouldn’t have reacted otherwise,’ Price told the Herald Sun this weekend.

The feud was ignited after it was revealed that Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson had signed a bombshell $200 million deal with ARN that will see them launch into Melbourne.

Price was not a fan of the news saying that “Melbourne will not embrace the style of that program as it is right now.”