“Love The Alcoholic Nose” – Kyle Sandilands’ Explicit Voicemail To Steve Price
Kyle Sandilands does not take insults lightly (he once called a news.com.au journalist a ‘fat slag‘ after she reported the low ratings of one of his shows) so it was little surprise he did not responded well to radio host Steve Price calling him a ‘grubby buffoon’ on The Project.
In a highly explicit rant left on Price’s voicemail, Sandilands did not hold back.
“Hey you piece of sh*t, we’ve spoken before, last time you forgot that you’re not allowed to mouth off about me,” he said.
He went on “Steve it’s Kyle obviously, there is probably a long list of people who ring you.
“Again just surprised at your feigned reaction on The Project, can’t you just be yourself? Can’t you just say your true thoughts? I can’t wait to see you face-to-face buddy, it’s been too long.
“It’s disappointing that as you’ve gotten older you have turned into a real piece of sh*t.
“Feel free to play this on tonight’s Project because that’s the last gig you will ever have. See you mate, by the way love the alcoholic nose, bye bro.”
You can listen to it HERE.
Despite the venom behind the words, Price was reportedly unfazed by the voicemail.
‘I described him as a grubby buffoon and that’s it, I’ve had my say, I don’t need to enter into a long debate about it. Obviously, I hit a nerve, he wouldn’t have reacted otherwise,’ Price told the Herald Sun this weekend.
The feud was ignited after it was revealed that Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson had signed a bombshell $200 million deal with ARN that will see them launch into Melbourne.
Price was not a fan of the news saying that “Melbourne will not embrace the style of that program as it is right now.”
Please login with linkedin to commentKyle & Jacki O Kyle Sandilands Steve Price
Latest News
Congratulations To Our Quiz Winner: Sparro & Jack Nimble’s Jake Spaccavento
This $100 BWS voucher giveaway is exactly what ad agency staffers need in the run up to Christmas - more free drinks.
MFA Commits To Expanding E-Learning Program & Launch “Industry Psychosocial Safety Action Plan” At AGM
Miss the MFA's recent AGM? Here's all the highlights sans the cheap red and the slightly cold mini quiches.
Northern Irish Pub Tear-Jerking Xmas Video Goes Viral
There's nothing more welcoming than an Irish pubs. Although that does depend on your religion & your football shirt.
Bruce Lehrmann Offered To Settle With Network 10 For A STAGGERING Six-Figure Sum
If there's one thing to be had from this ongoing mess, some very unlikeable people are making a lot of money.
How We Are Warriors & R/GA Are Changing Australia From Within
B&T happy to shine a light when agencies are doing important work. Not to say we have a prejudice towards frozen corn.
Nearly Two-Thirds Of Aussies Happy To Pay For News
Study finds majority of Aussies happy to pay for news. Same can't be said for almond milk or a sauce sachet with a pie.
Indie Agency Sunday Gravy Beefs Up Staff
Sunday Gravy set to carve up the opposition with saucy new hires. B&T also tempted to throw in a boat gag there too.
“No Pads, No Helmets, No Fear”: NRL Signs Landmark American TV Deal
The NRL's taking the game to the States! Here's hoping we don't get gridiron in return.
Sunday TV Ratings: “As Aussie as Vegemite!!!!!!” – Seven’s Mushroom 50 Live Is A Hit
Mushrooms once again in the news. This time a musical retrospect and not a lunch to finish off your relatives.
Nine Papers Win Big In Roy Morgan Total News Readership Figures
The AFR doing well in latest newspaper numbers. And that's despite having no sport, comics or front page bikie hits.
“What Were You Thinking!?!?” – Viewers Divided By Controversial Squid Games: The Challenge
Viewers are not happy with the new Squid Games spin-off, seemingly unaware of the off button on their remotes.
Mackenzie Arnold Raises Awareness For Hearing Loss Through New Partnership With Audika
Tired of Sam Kerr & Mary Fowler hogging the post-World Cup press? Nice to see the goalie get some recognition too.
Holey Moley Launches A Fun Way To Test Friendships Via Dentsu Creative
Holey Moley is just like being 10 again. But then again, so is refusing to eat your vegetables and having nits.
GPT Appoints Hatched For Full-Service Digital & Paid Media Duties Across Retail Portfolio
Hatched wins shopping centre owner GPT's media. Makes car parking a nightmare to give it a taste of its own medicine.
Taboola Nabs Yahoo’s Sebastian Graham To Grow Its APAC Ad Operations
When starting any new job in December, unfortunately you have to be particularly sober at the work Christmas bash.
The Pistol Named As TikTok Agency Partner
Yes, it's the latest TikTok agency news. Not that B&T wants Chinese operatives to hack us.
Are Media’s Readership Up 7% YOY According To Roy Morgan
In further proof print's not dead comes these impressive mag sales numbers. However, it does appear to be dead for men.
Innocean & Hyundai Power Latest Campaign Using The IONIQ Range
There's no denying EVs have given new car design a futuristic edge. Done absolutely nothing for congestion, however.
Cadbury & AFLW Extend Partnership
Cadbury extends its AFLW partnership. Although Tropical Pineapple & Turkish Delight have been asked to stay away.
🎉 Check Out All The Winners & Grinners In The B&T Awards Photo Spectacular! 🎉
It's your pictorial homage to adland's night of nights! We do stress, any dance floor 'bus stops' have been edited out.
Special Claims Its Third Grand Prix At The B&T Awards 2023!
Special wins its third Grand Prix! But can they better B&T's arancini eating record?
B&T Awards 2023: It’s All Your Winners!
Our best agencies were named on Friday night, with winners taking home a trophy resembling a carton of Winnie Blues.
Thursday TV Ratings: Aussies Tune In For Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventures
The British comic continues his Antipodean adventure. As yet, no complaints the beer's too cold.
“Tasteless & Tacky!” Seven Staff Allegedly Refuse To Stand For Walkley’s Ovation To Ben Roberts-Smith Journos
Journalism's night of nights marred by a protest vote. Not that B&T's ever invited to journalism's night of nights.
Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Expands Influence Amid Generative AI Advance & Economic Downturn
The latest State of ABM in APAC report reveals key insights from top B2B decision-makers at companies like ServiceNow, Boomi, Google, Warner Bros. Discovery and SAP. The study shows that the B2B marketing strategy is seeing increasing mainstream adoption, which is being accelerated by recent market and technological shifts.
Brisbane Roar Partner With Trippant To Support Off Field Growth
Aussie men's soccer arguably not getting the Matildas' halo effect it might have well hoped for.
The Bushfire Foundation And Cummins&Partners Hijack Black Friday To Help Shoppers Save Big
Internet a bit slow today? It's both the Black Friday sales and Taylor Swift re-sale soaking up that precious bandwidth.
Bruce Lehrmann Vs Network 10 Trial Goes Live On YouTube
The Lehrmann-Wilkinson defamation case really turning into a case of who do we simply hate more?
Lisa Cachia On How DisplayWise Is Working To Turn Concepts Into Captivating Experiences
Like to play in that activations space but not sure how to get activated? All the juice is in this juicy exposé .
Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’
If you work in media you’re used to writing about big cultural moments and TV shows, but now Mamamia has mixed things up by becoming the content. In a couple of weeks, Foxtel’s Binge is dropping its highly-anticipated comedic drama Strife. The plot follows “imperfect” publisher Evelyn Jones who goes from writing a blog on […]
The Week Is Almost Over & That Means It’s Friday Quiz Time!
Take B&T's trivia quiz for your chance to win a $100 booze voucher. You could even spend it on Cheezels, it's that lax.
World’s First Carbon-Negative Radio Ad Unveiled By Swedish Energy Company Skellefteå Kraft
Throwing off their confusing furniture assembly and renowned beautifulness, Swede's now making carbon-negative ads.