Lotame Launches Data Collaboration Platform To Help Manage Crumbling Cookie

Data firm Lotame has launched “Lotame Collaborate” which is set to simplify how digital marketers and media owners unlock the potential of first-party data within their organization and across partners.

Lead image: Andy Monfried, CEO, Lotame.

The tool, available through Spherical, empowers digital marketers with more portable data, analysis, and activation, all while acknowledging evolving privacy standards.

“Data collaboration is table stakes today,” said Andy Monfried, CEO at Lotame. “Unfortunately, fragmented data sets, non-interoperable platforms, and constantly evolving privacy standards have stalled the industry’s ability to deliver on true data enablement and collaboration. With our new offering in Spherical, which we believe is the industry’s most intuitive, interoperable, and high-performing data collaboration platform, we are making data collaboration smarter, faster, and easier than ever.”

Launched in January 2023, Spherical empowers thousands of marketers, agencies, and media owners to onboard, analyze, and activate the data they need to understand and engage consumers, including REMAX, LLC; Dentsu, and Publicis. With today’s announcement, Spherical users now have the option of accessing Lotame Collaborate.

Lotame Collaborate represents the evolution of Lotame’s exclusive, private, and secure data exchange, PDX, introduced in 2019. With Lotame Collaborate, multiple parties can share permissioned data within the platform. Unlike data clean rooms, Lotame Collaborate addresses a company’s needs to enrich, analyze and activate first-party data with external partners. It also allows marketers to combine authenticated (logged-in) and non-authenticated (web visitation) data. This integration can result in up to 10x more data available for analysis and scalable activation. Lotame Collaborate is now available to Lotame users globally.

“First-party data sharing opens up more opportunities to generate meaningful insights and to leverage each marketing touch point for real brand-building impact,” said Jo Mackenzie, head of data solutions, Publicis Media APAC. “Evaluating and testing innovative technologies like clean rooms and data collaboration are critical to delivering cutting-edge, data-driven solutions for our clients, so we’re excited to leverage this new offering as an extension of our existing intelligence suite.”