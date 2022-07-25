Livewire Partners With Uber Eats To Help Engage With Gamers

Livewire continues its rapid growth across APAC as it teams up with on-demand delivery company Uber Eats to help the brand authentically engage the gaming ecosystem.

Launching with a nationwide research deep-dive, Livewire, the Aussie founded global gaming marketing and gametech leader will ask thousands of Aussies about their gaming habits, rituals and tendencies as well as usage habits for on-demand delivery services, like Uber Eats.

The findings will help fuel Uber Eats strategy as it looks to strengthen its reputation as a leader in engaging audiences through their passions.

As part of the partnership Uber Eats will get access to the gaming marketing specialists offering which includes consumer gaming research, audience first integrated strategy, bespoke social campaigns, and the launch of the Livewire Creative Studios developing immersive experiences for brands.

Livewire has also signed ANZ exclusive partnership deals with global game publishers including Activision Blizzard Media and the Top 200 experiences within Roblox.

Uber Eats is known for its ground-breaking and innovative campaigns and the opportunity for Livewire to join the tech giant’s agency village, as their gaming lead, is incredibly exciting for co-founders Brad Manuel and Indy Khabra.

Manuel said: “Our work with Uber Eats will ensure the gaming audience is engaged across ANZ, bringing exciting concepts to life and delivering first-to-market opportunities that are fitting of the Uber Eats brand persona and attitude.”

Khabra added: “This is a great opportunity for Livewire to work with a globally recognised brand and a team continually looking to break the mould. Uber Eats consistently push the boundaries of marketing with award winning campaigns and we’re thrilled to be their partner for gaming.”

David Griffiths (pictured), head of marketing, Uber Eats ANZ said: “There’s no denying the growth of gaming and the potential opportunity it offers to brands. The big question is no longer should we be ‘in’ gaming, but how do we show up. We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Livewire via this research. The findings will be invaluable, giving us insights into the gaming world and its communities, as well as identifying opportunities for our brand to engage the community in an authentic and meaningful way.”