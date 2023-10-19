LiSTNR And carsales Announce Return Of Watts Under The Bonnet

LiSTNR and carsales today announced the return of Watts Under the Bonnet: The Electric Vehicle Podcast, after a successful debut season.

In the first half of 2023, electric vehicle (EV) new car sales jumped to 8.4 per cent, a 120 per cent increase on 2022*, with one EV model now Australia’s best-selling passenger vehicle.

With the first episode launching today, Watts Under the Bonnet delves into the world of electric vehicles

as sales and consumer interest in Australia are at an all-time high. Co-hosted by well-respected motor

racing journalist, commentator and host of LiSTNR’s Rusty’s Garage, Greg ‘Mr Motorsport’ Rust, and

carsales’ consumer editor, Nadine Armstrong, the podcast series will keep listeners up to date with the

latest developments in the world of electric vehicles.

The new series will air 28 episodes – double the number of season one. The subjects covered will run the

gamut from the hottest EV releases and common EV myths busted to what it’s like swapping the bowser

for the battery. With expert insight into electrified motoring, the podcast will provide listeners with a no-nonsense look at Watts Under the Bonnet.

“I’ve just wrapped up working at the Melbourne EV show with my friend and cohost of Watts Under the Bonnet, Nadine Armstrong. It was a great reminder of the thirst for knowledge in this space which underscores the rapid growth we’re seeing in EV sales. It really was the perfect lead-in for season two of the pod and gave us a better sense of what listeners want to know more about” Rust said.

“This project has been a great journey of discovery for me because I love ANYTHING with wheels but I’m

also keen to understand more about new zero-emission technologies. That’s why I try and drive the pod

conversation in a way that looks after EV enthusiasts but also newcomers. I can’t wait to get stuck into

season two!”

“The launch of season two couldn’t come at a better time – there is an overwhelming sentiment of people wanting to learn, with a willingness to adapt and make a difference no matter how big or small it may be” Armstrong said.

“Relative newcomers to the EV world have embraced new technologies, new habits and are now

advocates for greener living. We hope to inform those who are still considering an EV or want to learn

more about EVs. This season also covers all things hybrid, plug-in hybrid and other electric vehicles”.

“The first season of Watts Under the Bonnet successfully captivated a devoted audience eager for electric vehicle content. Season two will further satisfy their appetites by delivering double the episodes and giving listeners more regular updates on the ever-evolving EV landscape” LiSTNR senior executive producer – Branded Podcasts, Todd Stevens, said.

“Rusty and Nadine’s electric vehicle know-how, their wide network of connections, and their infectious

excitement mean that every episode is a must-hear for EV owners and those thinking about making the

switch. A second season of Watts Under the Bonnet is a testament to our successful podcast partnership

with carsales”.

Watts Under the Bonnet launches today and new episodes will drop on Thursdays each fortnight.