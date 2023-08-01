Liquid Death Plumbs New Depths In Stomach Churning Back Sweat Taste Test

Known for its risqué advertising, American canned water brand Liquid Death may have outdone itself in the gross stakes with its latest work.

After someone allegedly trolled the brand claiming, “I’d rather lick sweat of a fat guy’s back than drink Liquid Death”, the brand decided to test the theory.

Liquid Death – who does all its creative in-house – enlisted Jackass member and noticeable overweight person, Zack ‘Zackass’ Holmes, to star in a new spot where the brand’s canned water range goes head-to-head in a taste test with actual back sweat.

Enlisting 10 members of the public, the ad sees them drink Liquid Death and then lick a heavily perspiring Mr Holmes.

Unsurprisingly, the water scores a unanimous vote from our unfortunate guinea pigs who B&T hopes were well paid for their appearance. And, thankfully, no one threw-up like previous Liquid Death campaigns.

Check it out below. But be warned, it’s not for those with a weak stomach.