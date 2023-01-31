LIONS and WARC Launch Creative Impact Content Stream To Drive Effectiveness Agenda 

LIONS and WARC Launch Creative Impact Content Stream To Drive Effectiveness Agenda 
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



LIONs and WARC have teamed up to launch Creative Impact – a stream of content that will run across multiple stages as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. 

LIONS, the global benchmark for creativity, and WARC, the authority on marketing effectiveness have launched the Creative Impact Content Stream to drive the effectiveness agenda at Cannes Lions 2023. 

The focus on effectiveness at this year’s festival reflects the pressure on marketing budgets in the current economic climate, and the urgent need to prove the role creativity can play in sustainable commercial growth.

The launch of Creative Impact comes at a time when creative investment is under pressure:

  • 95 per cent of marketers are reassessing their strategies in light of the economic downturn – with 46 per cent  shifting budget into performance channels (WARC Marketer’s Toolkit 2023)
  • Only 12 per cent of clients feel extremely confident convincing the CFO to invest in creativity (LIONS State of Creativity study, 2022)
  • Yet studies repeatedly find that creative marketing is an asset not a liability when budgets are under pressure. For example, higher creative quality translates into lower CPM and lower cost per engagement (CreativeX, 2022), and high-quality creative does not wear out over time (System 1, 2022).
  • Strong brands are much better placed to weather periods of inflation and price pressure; 34% of companies do not have sufficient brand power to support their current price and are at risk of margin erosion (Kantar, 2022).

Creative Impact will uncover what it takes to build, protect and grow a business through creativity in 2023. It will ask what creative effectiveness means in the current media and economic environment, and what types of creative thinking will make the biggest impact. It will also cover how to make a proven and compelling case for investment in creative marketing to the C-suite of an organisation. 

Creative Impact will act as the premier global forum for creative effectiveness. It will feature:

  • Actionable ideas and examples from across the industry that are agenda-setting and challenging 
  • Provocation and inspiration from brands that have used creativity to build successful businesses
  • Exclusive new research into the drivers of effectiveness – and how to convince the C-suite to invest in them
  • Clear direction on future challenges within the industry – and how to respond to them effectively

Importantly, the emphasis will be as much on the “creative” part of the equation as on “effectiveness” – ensuring delegates gain insight into how the two work together.

The Creative Impact content stream will be a core part of the delegate experience, alongside other festival programming. It will feature workshops and accelerators, ensuring delegates come back equipped with tools and insights they can plug directly into their own organisations and marketing plans.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “We know that Lion-winning creativity has the power to progress people, shape society and drive business – and we also know that brands and agencies are under pressure to prove the ROI of creativity.”

As part of our 70th edition of Cannes Lions, we’re delighted to introduce Creative Impact, which we are co-curating with our sister brand WARC, the global authority in effective marketing. Loaded with world-class thinkers, insights, resources and practical advice from those who successfully make the case for creativity everyday, we’re pleased to provide a dedicated space for everyone in the business of creativity to come together to learn about something that will be essential to our collective success over the next 70 years. Creative Effectiveness.”

Paul Coxhill, CEO, WARC, commented: “In 2022 WARC organised a hugely successful effectiveness series at Cannes Lions, building on 10 years of ever-growing programming at the Festival. We’re delighted to work with LIONS to expand this into the Creative Impact stream, bringing the best thinking on effectiveness from around the world into one place. Brand marketers, media owners and agencies will come back from the Festival armed with new ways to respond to the current climate and to maximise their impact through creative effectiveness for both the short and the long-term.”

Anyone who would like to submit content ideas to be considered for the Creative Impact content stream, as well as any other part of the Festival or LIONS content schedule, can do so all year-round. Details about how to do this can be found here.

Attendees of Cannes Lions 2023 will be able to attend the Creative Impact content stream as part of their delegate pass. This year also sees the launch of the Creative Brand Marketer pass. Exclusively for brands, the pass is designed to help brand marketers learn how to unlock creativity with learning opportunities, insights and exclusive networking invites. Find out more about pass options here.

This years’ Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity takes place from Monday 19 – Friday 23 June 2023.

Please login with linkedin to comment

lions Warc

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]