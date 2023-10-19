“Lies & Misinformation”: 90% Of Aussies Support Truth In Political Ads Following Referendum
Almost nine out of ten Australians support truth in political advertising laws, with the majority of voters from both sides worried about “lies and misinformation” in the voice referendum.
The results come from a survey of 1,547 conducted by the Australian Institute from the close of polls on Saturday evening through to Tuesday. Around 87 per cent of those surveyed called for truth in political advertising laws in time for the next election.
Survey respondents were asked if they agreed with the statement: “I am concerned about lies and misinformation that circulated on social media during the referendum campaign”.
About 72 per cent said they were concerned, compared with 15 per cent who said they were not. Of those who voted yes, 89 per cent were concerned; of those who voted no, 62 per cent were worried.
“While I have no doubt that all the votes cast in the referendum were valid, I also have no doubt that many of the arguments and claims that influenced those votes were not,” said Richard Denniss, director at The Australia Institute. “In Australia, it is perfectly legal to lie in a political ad – and it shouldn’t be”.
With the Labor Party planning to introduce stricter political advertising laws ahead of the next federal election, the survey results are further proof that Australians want action to combat misinformation. In Question Time on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was urged to protect voters against “misleading and deceptive” political advertising.
The prime minister said legislating in this area was “complex” but confirmed the special minister of state was working on a bill. “You don’t want to interfere with any freedom of expression, but you also want to make sure that elections and democratic process can be held in an appropriate way”, Albanese said.
Greens Senator Larissa Waters acknowledged the requirement for tighter laws surrounding political misinformation but advised using caution when doing so. “Elected members have a clear responsibility to strengthen public trust in democracy, but we also don’t want to see laws that impact freedom of speech. We strongly support exploring legislative responses to address this issue and want to work with the government to ensure we get the balance right”.
Anti-misinformation laws already exist in South Australia, where the electoral commission can request that inaccurate or misleading political advertising be withdrawn with penalties exceeding $25,000.
Both Labor and the Greens previously supported truth in political advertising and electoral spending caps in the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM) inquiry that examined the 2019 election. In July 2022, it was revealed that the federal government planned to legislate political advertising laws and caps on political spending and donations.
Please login with linkedin to commentAustralian politics Voice To Parliament
Latest News
BREAKING: Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident
Radio broadcaster and Triple M host Marty Sheargold has confirmed that he is taking an “extended break from work” to focus on his mental health. The news follows reports that he was asked to leave the AFL Grand Final after making offensive comments to some of the guests. You can see the statement from Triple […]
Does Most-Watched Channel Still Matter In 2023? “Abso-f*cking-lutely!” – B&T Speaks To Seven On Its 2024 Upfronts
B&T chats with Seven's bigwigs following yesterday's upfronts. Sadly, we were kept well away from Guy Sebastian.
Introducing The Best Of The Best: Media Planning Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
It was a tough ask to whittle this one down to a mere 10. That's not to say decisions were reduced to names in a hat.
Publicis Launches 10 Days Paid Menopause Leave For Staff
Here's a top initiative from the people at Publicis. Yet, no news on a week off if your team wins the grand final.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings
Mike Sneesby's Christmas bonus looking assured as The Block continues to dominate entertainment.
Hardhat’s Dan Monheit: “I Can See Your Brand Halo, Halo, Halo”
Here, Hardhat's Dan Monheit says halos aren't merely the domain of the goody two shoes, but brands can nab one too.
Piers Morgan Squirms During Gaza Interview As Guest Makes Appalling Jokes About Killing His Wife
It's rare Piers doesn't come off looking a tit in interviews, but he's been seriously out-titted by this wayward guest.
“A Confident Presentation With No Great Reveals Or Surprises But A Reminder Of What They Do Well” – Adland Reacts Positively To Seven’s Upfronts
Seven's upfronts get the thumbs up from adland. B&T would like to add our bum never went numb once during the preso.
The Monkeys & Tim Minchin Celebrate The Sydney Opera House’s 50th With “Play It Safe”
Fifty years on and the Opera House remains Australia's most iconic building. With Panthers Leagues Cub a close second.
George P. Johnson Appoints Darren O’Meara As Growth & Development Director
George P. Johnson announces new growth and development director. First job is the wilting fern in reception.
The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Bigger & Better Than Ever In 2024!
As strong a supporter of diversity that B&T is, we are restricting entires to Women Leading Tech awards solely to women.
Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage
SBS announces some major recognition for its content. And, no, it wasn't for Poh Ling Yeow's spicy chicken rendang.
PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid
PHD partners with cross-media measurement provider Beatgrid. Admits it's only on page 10 of the instruction manual.
Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role
Megan Davey promoted to Initiative GM role. Warns kitchen notices to return if dirty plates continue to be left in sink.
Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi
The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney. The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, […]
Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus
In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free. Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 […]
Seven Joins Forces With Databricks
The Seven Network has today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – that uses AI to drive contextual, relevant advertising experiences for its audiences. It comes after the launch of Seven’s market-leading personalisation engine – built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) – which is […]
What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers. Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service […]
Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix
Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”. The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney. Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening […]
Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan
Today Seven presented its Upfront 2024 from the centre of South by Southwest Sydney to more than 1,000 guests. Seven’s line-up of proven, reliable hits includes 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, The 1% Club, Australian […]
Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney
Other than a BACARDÍ & Coke when you were 16, when was the last time anyone actually drank BACARDÍ?
LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand
Los Angeles not content with taking all our D-grade actors, as it unveils local tourism push.
Donut King Partners With HARIBO For SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Donuts
B&T has absolutely no idea why we're running this, given the parlous state of our current attempt at a diet.
Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
It needs to be asked - if you smoke marijuana in the SOCIETY offices do you become HIGH SOCIETY?
Mandie van der Merwe Appointed AWARD Chair As Cam Blackley Steps Down
Cam Blackley penning not one but two valedictory speeches in 24-hours as he quits both M&C and AWARD chair roles.
B&T Awards The Work: Spin Out At These Best PR Campaign Finalists
As much as B&T journos like to joke about PRs, we do try and refrain knowing we'll probably end up as one very soon.
TV Ratings: The Block Carries Nine To A Win
Is it just us or does it feel B&T has run this exact same headline for seven straight days now?
KingGee Decrees Customers Reign Supreme With New Brand Positioning
Workwear brand KingGee unveils new brand position. Still refusing to tackle the arse crack issues that plagues it.
B&T TV – Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins On Rebranding TV And Why She Hired Emotive
B&T TV snares Seven's CMO Mel Hopkins for this exclusive video chat. And who says the networks don't get along?
Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]
It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
Scroogey boss wouldn't spring for a SXSW ticket? Here's what you've been missing sans the queues & lack of toilets.
Adam Ferrier: What Adland Can Learn From Sin City
Ad guru Adam Ferrier is reporting from the original Sin City. And by that we mean Las Vegas and not Chullora.
Omnicom Reports Healthy 3.3% Organic Growth Despite “Economic Uncertainty”
Work for Omnicom? You can feel rightly chuffed on these Q3 numbers. Unless you've secretly been stealing stationery.
Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]
Clemenger Group Launches Inaugural Agri Graduate Program
Always wanted to work in agriculture communications? Well, here's your chance! Akubra hat & dagging shears not included.
Greedy Bank Bosses Spoofed In Witty Work For Seemingly Ungreedy Bank
Despite rescue helicopters, koalas & always putting bushfires in their ads, the banks just can't shed that evil image.