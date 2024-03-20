Lexus Elevates The Gold Class Cinema Experience Across Australia With Presenting Partnership

Luxury brand Lexus has entered a major partnership with Event Cinemas Gold Class and Village Cinemas Gold Class.

The partnership marks a new era for Gold Class, now known as Gold Class presented by Lexus. It involves extensive integration across consumer touchpoints, with Lexus featured prominently across EDMs, digital platforms, on-screen promotions, in-foyer displays, and premium placement during the pre-show across both Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas.

Lexus will also present Gold Class opening night screenings across select locations for particular films. Attendees of these exclusive screenings will receive a complimentary Lexus popcorn upon arrival, providing a taste of the luxury that both Gold Class and Lexus represent.

“Lexus is a leader in creating amazing experiences. Together with Gold Class we can bring a touch of personal luxury to cinema lovers. This collaboration brings together the refinement of the Lexus brand and indulgence of Gold Class sophistication,” said Lexus Australia chief executive John Pappas.

“Through this partnership with Lexus, we’re blending luxury automotive excellence with premium cinematic indulgence. Lexus is a celebration of elegance, innovation, and our joint commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences. Come down to Event Cinemas to immerse yourself in the luxury and sophistication that both Gold Class and Lexus embody,” said Clare Whiteman, head of media and sponsorships at EVT.

Stacey Kwijas, general manager of marketing & sales at Village Entertainment, has enjoyed seeing two complimentary brands – Lexus and Gold Class – unite to deliver a unique and premium experience to cinemagoers. “Village Cinemas first introduced Gold Class in 1997 at our Crown location as a ‘world-first’, making it the first premium cinema concept of its kind. Flash-forward to today, and we can see the Gold Class brand is stronger than ever with audiences craving a touch of luxury at the cinema. Within this foundation, we are thrilled to weave Lexus into the fabric of Gold Class, ultimately pioneering innovation and endless possibilities across the big screen”.

Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan, commented on the partnership, highlighting the strategic alignment of connecting Lexus to the elevated sense of luxury that Gold Class delivers. “As one of the most sought-after experiences by affluent hard-to-reach audiences, Gold Class offers

an exclusive and immersive environment, aligning with Lexus’ commitment to creating exceptional

and engaging moments for their customers. This cross-platform partnership truly elevates the Gold

Class experience, and we’re thrilled to bring this seamless integration to life across Event Cinemas

and Village Cinemas for Lexus”.

The partnership is ongoing until November 2024.