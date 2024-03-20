Lexus Elevates The Gold Class Cinema Experience Across Australia With Presenting Partnership

Lexus Elevates The Gold Class Cinema Experience Across Australia With Presenting Partnership
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Luxury brand Lexus has entered a major partnership with Event Cinemas Gold Class and Village Cinemas Gold Class.

The partnership marks a new era for Gold Class, now known as Gold Class presented by Lexus. It involves extensive integration across consumer touchpoints, with Lexus featured prominently across EDMs, digital platforms, on-screen promotions, in-foyer displays, and premium placement during the pre-show across both Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas.

Lexus will also present Gold Class opening night screenings across select locations for particular films. Attendees of these exclusive screenings will receive a complimentary Lexus popcorn upon arrival, providing a taste of the luxury that both Gold Class and Lexus represent.

“Lexus is a leader in creating amazing experiences. Together with Gold Class we can bring a touch of personal luxury to cinema lovers. This collaboration brings together the refinement of the Lexus brand and indulgence of Gold Class sophistication,” said Lexus Australia chief executive John Pappas.

“Through this partnership with Lexus, we’re blending luxury automotive excellence with premium cinematic indulgence. Lexus is a celebration of elegance, innovation, and our joint commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences. Come down to Event Cinemas to immerse yourself in the luxury and sophistication that both Gold Class and Lexus embody,” said Clare Whiteman, head of media and sponsorships at EVT.

Stacey Kwijas, general manager of marketing & sales at Village Entertainment, has enjoyed seeing two complimentary brands – Lexus and Gold Class – unite to deliver a unique and premium experience to cinemagoers. “Village Cinemas first introduced Gold Class in 1997 at our Crown location as a ‘world-first’, making it the first premium cinema concept of its kind. Flash-forward to today, and we can see the Gold Class brand is stronger than ever with audiences craving a touch of luxury at the cinema. Within this foundation, we are thrilled to weave Lexus into the fabric of Gold Class, ultimately pioneering innovation and endless possibilities across the big screen”.

Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan, commented on the partnership, highlighting the strategic alignment of connecting Lexus to the elevated sense of luxury that Gold Class delivers. “As one of the most sought-after experiences by affluent hard-to-reach audiences, Gold Class offers
an exclusive and immersive environment, aligning with Lexus’ commitment to creating exceptional
and engaging moments for their customers. This cross-platform partnership truly elevates the Gold
Class experience, and we’re thrilled to bring this seamless integration to life across Event Cinemas
and Village Cinemas for Lexus”.

The partnership is ongoing until November 2024.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Lexus

Latest News

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner
  • Marketing

Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner

Lavazza, has announced it will return to this year’s FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX as the iconic event’s official coffee partner. Lavazza will kick off the festivities of Melbourne’s most highly-anticipated events as the sole naming partner of the iconic launch party, Glamour on the Grid. Guests of the exclusive event will be treated […]

Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors
  • Advertising

Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors

oOh!Media, Crown Resorts, Nine Perth and Val Morgan are returning as major sponsors for the 2024 Oasis Ball. Each company committed significant value to the Oasis Committee’s efforts to raise $150,000 to support The Salvation Army and Oasis House. “Our industry is feeling the bumps and hurdles of the current state of the economy, and […]

Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement
  • Marketing

Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement

Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, has announced significant company momentum driven by its pioneering solution, Acoustic Connect, and increased investment in global talent. As marketers grapple with accessing consumer data and leveraging it to develop meaningful customer experiences, they require streamlined solutions that prioritize consumer privacy while enabling personalized […]

Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital
  • Advertising

Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital

NP Digital, founded by marketing expert Neil Patel, today announced its ongoing expansion and robust growth within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Lead image: NP New Hires As the demand for innovative and results-driven marketing solutions continues to surge across the APAC region, NP Digital remains at the forefront, pioneering cutting-edge strategies tailored to the unique […]

Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap
  • Campaigns

Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap, the world’s cheekiest eco-friendly toilet paper brand has teamed up with Aussie non-alc brewers Heaps Normal to create something extra special – Cheeky IPA – the first limited-edition non-alcoholic beer helping to tackle the world’s sanitation crisis. This audacious partnership aims to use humour, gusto, and, of course, a refreshing beer […]

Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account
  • Advertising

Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account

Following a competitive pitch, independent growth agency Claxon has been appointed the digital performance agency of record for the global cosmetic clinic brand Sisu Clinic. The strategic partnership marks a great move for both Claxon and Sisu Clinic. It combines Claxon’s innovative digital solutions with Sisu’s commitment to excellence in aesthetic services ahead of further […]

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation

Moo Premium Foods proudly announces a strategic partnership with the SeaWorld Foundation to make a lasting difference in marine conservation. The heart-warming collaboration will see 10 cents from every Moo yogurt tub sold donated to the SeaWorld Foundation, and it is anticipated that within 3 months, an amount over $50,000 will be donated. The funds […]

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency
  • Campaigns

Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency

Australia’s first purpose-built, dedicated psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) clinic has officially opened its doors following a launch campaign led by Icon Agency. Located in Abbotsford, Clarion Clinics will provide a highly specialised course of PAT for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The opening follows Authorised Prescriber approval for its Head […]

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships

Following the global boom in marketing technology, companies of all types are pursuing relationship marketing. The newly announced Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients. Lead image: Jason Davey, chief experience officer, Oglivy Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been […]