Keep Left Launches Brand Campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ For PassportCard

With the countdown to the summer holidays on, PR and creative agency Keep Left has launched an integrated brand campaign for PassportCard, its first work for the new travel insurance disruptor.

The campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ leans into the reality that no matter how prepared you are when you travel, unexpected things can happen that leave you feeling unprepared.

“Our approach for this campaign was to shout loud and clear that while mishaps can be an inevitable part of travel, they don’t need to mark the end of the good times. ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ shows how PassportCard customers can navigate those unexpected curveballs with confidence and turn unforeseen challenges into unforgettable stories,” said Keep Left strategy director Laura Agricola.

Two in three Australians (62 per cent) have – or know someone who has – experienced an issue when travelling, with only 15 per cent saying they anticipated the problem, according to new research commissioned by PassportCard.

“We’re introducing a new type of travel insurance to the Australian market with a very different value proposition,” Agricola said. “PassportCard understands it is the only company in the world to offer instant payouts for the three most common claims and 24-hour support. So, our strategy was to tell this story clearly and reframe travel insurance from a grudge purchase to adventure assurance”.

“From delayed luggage to unexpected monkey bites and street food surprises, many ‘adventures’ cannot be predicted,” said PassportCard head of marketing Brona Hyndman.

“Our brand campaign is about driving awareness for this unique offering and showing Aussie travellers we’ve got their back with instant payouts for medical emergencies, delayed luggage, and stolen cash. We’re that extra layer of peace of mind when you take a trip. As long as you’ve packed your PassportCard, you’re prepared for when ‘it’ happens” and can get back to your holiday, faster”.

“There’s nothing worse than being left high and dry when ‘it’ happens on holiday. The playful tone of this campaign gives us endless opportunities to play with all the unexpected moments that could, and often do, happen on holiday and show how PassportCard is there to give you instant support when you need it most,” said Keep Left executive creative director Blair Kimber.

The brand campaign is being rolled out across OOH, radio, digital/social, and PR.

