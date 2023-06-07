Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club

Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club
Amanda Grainger
By Amanda Grainger
SHARE
THIS



Kate & Co. PR has been appointed as the new agency for Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) after a competitive pitch process.

The PR agency is tasked with managing media relations, strategic ambassador program and influencer engagement across MRC’s key carnival periods, as well as driving corporate communications, particularly around the current redevelopment of Caulfield Racecourse and the evolution of the MRC brand.

Kate & Co. PR has extensive racing experience spanning across Australian Turf Club, Melbourne Cup Carnival (via Lexus, Penfolds, Lavazza, Myer, Emirates, James Boags, Yellowglen and Schweppes), Caulfield Cup and Blue Diamond Stakes (via Yellowglen), and Country Racing Victoria.

Jeremy Francis, chief customer officer at MRC said, “Kate & Co’s strong racing experience, coupled with their creative and strategic response to our brief, made them a standout. We are undergoing significant transformation at MRC and Kate & Co. PR is well credentialed to assist us on this journey with innovative, industry-leading campaigns.”

Kate & Co. PR managing director, Kate Keane, said, “We are thrilled to be working with the dynamic team at MRC and look forward to building a wonderful working relationship. We salute outgoing agency AMPR and look forward to building on the legacy they have created. And, we have hit the ground running already, having brought to life the Caulfield Cup Carnival ticket launch announcement.”

In addition to MRC, the agency has also welcomed a raft of new clients over the past few weeks including iconic Melbourne boutique Miss Louise, start-up fashion label Sheila The Label and Australian cosmeceutical brand Mx Skincare.

In addition, Kate & Co. PR will once again be managing media relations, guest lists and influencer engagement for 2023 Melbourne Fashion Week (M/FW), a project for luxury home coffee machines La Marzocco Australia and managing the launch of Ora King Salmon’s documentary about the salmon industry with Melbourne’s high-end hospitality industry.

Keane, said, “I’m so proud to see our agency attracting high-profile and innovative brands, it’s a testament to our highly skilled and respected team and the reputation we have built in the Australian PR market.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Kate & Co Pr Melbourne Racing Club

Latest News

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
  • Opinion

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
  • Media

Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
  • Technology

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]