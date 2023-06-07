Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club

Kate & Co. PR has been appointed as the new agency for Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) after a competitive pitch process.

The PR agency is tasked with managing media relations, strategic ambassador program and influencer engagement across MRC’s key carnival periods, as well as driving corporate communications, particularly around the current redevelopment of Caulfield Racecourse and the evolution of the MRC brand.

Kate & Co. PR has extensive racing experience spanning across Australian Turf Club, Melbourne Cup Carnival (via Lexus, Penfolds, Lavazza, Myer, Emirates, James Boags, Yellowglen and Schweppes), Caulfield Cup and Blue Diamond Stakes (via Yellowglen), and Country Racing Victoria.

Jeremy Francis, chief customer officer at MRC said, “Kate & Co’s strong racing experience, coupled with their creative and strategic response to our brief, made them a standout. We are undergoing significant transformation at MRC and Kate & Co. PR is well credentialed to assist us on this journey with innovative, industry-leading campaigns.”

Kate & Co. PR managing director, Kate Keane, said, “We are thrilled to be working with the dynamic team at MRC and look forward to building a wonderful working relationship. We salute outgoing agency AMPR and look forward to building on the legacy they have created. And, we have hit the ground running already, having brought to life the Caulfield Cup Carnival ticket launch announcement.”

In addition to MRC, the agency has also welcomed a raft of new clients over the past few weeks including iconic Melbourne boutique Miss Louise, start-up fashion label Sheila The Label and Australian cosmeceutical brand Mx Skincare.

In addition, Kate & Co. PR will once again be managing media relations, guest lists and influencer engagement for 2023 Melbourne Fashion Week (M/FW), a project for luxury home coffee machines La Marzocco Australia and managing the launch of Ora King Salmon’s documentary about the salmon industry with Melbourne’s high-end hospitality industry.

Keane, said, “I’m so proud to see our agency attracting high-profile and innovative brands, it’s a testament to our highly skilled and respected team and the reputation we have built in the Australian PR market.”