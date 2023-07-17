Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club

Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Financial marketplace and advice company Compare Club, has today announced Kate Browne as its new head of research & insights.

    In the newly created role, Browne will be one of the public faces of the brand, using the business’s data and understanding of the financial challenges facing millions of households to lead campaigns with the aim of helping Australians save thousands of dollars across multiple household expenses.

    Browne has almost two decades of experience in the personal finance space as a managing editor, news editor, investigative journalist and broadcaster, most recently as editor-in-chief at Yahoo Finance Australia where she led Yahoo’s finance editorial strategy across Australia.

    In addition, Browne has been a media spokesperson and consumer advocate in her previous roles with Finder and CHOICE.

    She has also worked at the ABC as a presenter and writer of consumer-affairs show, The Checkout, and has written for dozens of publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, the Sun Herald, The Age, news.com.au, the Sunday Telegraph, The Big Issue, Sunday Life and Kidspot.

    The new head of research & insights, Browne said, “As the cost of living crisis hits home for most Aussies, it has never been more important to save money.  Some of the biggest costs in our budgets like mortgages, health insurance or energy are also where the biggest savings lie but it can feel overwhelming to make the move. I’m really passionate about helping people to not only save money but also to show them how easy it can be.

    “I’m really excited to join the team at Compare Club and to help more people switch and save.

    “As someone with a mortgage, a young family and skyrocketing bills I really understand the struggle (and the juggle) of trying to keep on top of things financially. But what I’ve also learned is that a few quick changes can make a huge difference to your budget without it taking too much time or brain power.”

    On Browne’s appointment, Compare Club’s chief marketing officer, Rich McPharlin said, “Kate’s ability to break down complex finance topics in a way that makes sense to time-poor financially stressed Australian households is second to none and has never been more vital in this day and age. She is the embodiment of our ExpertEase brand positioning and we know she’ll be able to help people put money back in their pockets with cost saving strategies, whether that’s on breakfast TV or TikTok.

    “We are really excited to have someone with Kate’s extensive media experience and passion for consumer advocacy joining the team.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Compare Club Kate Browne

    Latest News

    Elon Musk Says July “A Bit More Promising” After Ad Revenues Drop By 50%
    • Technology

    Elon Musk Says July “A Bit More Promising” After Ad Revenues Drop By 50%

    Elon Musk has been in a continual battle to make Twitter’s cashflow positive since he took over the social media site last year. He seems to think July, nine months after he took charge, could be the fateful month. Of course, he said that June could be the month in March. The company has failed […]

    Photo sign made by human hands on blurred sunset sky as background
    • Technology

    IAS Launches Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement For Google Video Partners

    Integral Ad Science (IAS) has expanded its Total Media Quality for Google Video Partners (GVP) offering with brand safety and suitability measurement on GVP inventory. IAS said the new measurement offering will give advertisers the confidence to share their video ads on publisher websites and mobile apps beyond YouTube. GVP consists of publisher websites and […]

    Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change
    • Marketing

    Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change

    Sabio will launch a new Campaign for Change grant program, awarding not-for-profit and profit-with-purpose organisations a services grant to the value of $5,000 or $10,000 respectively. With applications launching on Monday 17 July, the newly launched grant program is curated to support organisations that are committed to driving an impact and will arm purpose-led businesses […]

    Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director
    • Marketing

    Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director

    Creative and Integrated Production agency Wellcom has appointed Oliver Hammerton as its new creative director. In his new role, Hammerton will lead creative for the agency and its clients to deliver diverse, innovative content, that seamlessly bridges the gap between creative and production. He has an extensive background in film, music, fashion, and advertising across […]

    Toyota Engages In “Deceptive Greenwashing Practices”: Greenpeace
    • Advertising

    Toyota Engages In “Deceptive Greenwashing Practices”: Greenpeace

    Greenpeace has slammed Toyota’s Australian arm in its submission to the government’s greenwashing inquiry. The climate charity said that it believes the automaker engages in a wide range of deceptive greenwashing practices as it “vastly” overstates the sustainability of its cars and its commitment to clean transport. In particular, Greenpeace said that Toyota’s net zero […]

    Image lead story Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
    • Campaigns

    Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney

    Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]