Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club

Financial marketplace and advice company Compare Club, has today announced Kate Browne as its new head of research & insights.

In the newly created role, Browne will be one of the public faces of the brand, using the business’s data and understanding of the financial challenges facing millions of households to lead campaigns with the aim of helping Australians save thousands of dollars across multiple household expenses.

Browne has almost two decades of experience in the personal finance space as a managing editor, news editor, investigative journalist and broadcaster, most recently as editor-in-chief at Yahoo Finance Australia where she led Yahoo’s finance editorial strategy across Australia.

In addition, Browne has been a media spokesperson and consumer advocate in her previous roles with Finder and CHOICE.

She has also worked at the ABC as a presenter and writer of consumer-affairs show, The Checkout, and has written for dozens of publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, the Sun Herald, The Age, news.com.au, the Sunday Telegraph, The Big Issue, Sunday Life and Kidspot.

The new head of research & insights, Browne said, “As the cost of living crisis hits home for most Aussies, it has never been more important to save money. Some of the biggest costs in our budgets like mortgages, health insurance or energy are also where the biggest savings lie but it can feel overwhelming to make the move. I’m really passionate about helping people to not only save money but also to show them how easy it can be.

“I’m really excited to join the team at Compare Club and to help more people switch and save.

“As someone with a mortgage, a young family and skyrocketing bills I really understand the struggle (and the juggle) of trying to keep on top of things financially. But what I’ve also learned is that a few quick changes can make a huge difference to your budget without it taking too much time or brain power.”

On Browne’s appointment, Compare Club’s chief marketing officer, Rich McPharlin said, “Kate’s ability to break down complex finance topics in a way that makes sense to time-poor financially stressed Australian households is second to none and has never been more vital in this day and age. She is the embodiment of our ExpertEase brand positioning and we know she’ll be able to help people put money back in their pockets with cost saving strategies, whether that’s on breakfast TV or TikTok.

“We are really excited to have someone with Kate’s extensive media experience and passion for consumer advocacy joining the team.”