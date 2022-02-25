JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans

JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans
Global recruitment software solution, JobAdder, has today unveiled a new website and brand expression as part of a major branding project.

The refresh has been designed in partnership with creative agency, WolfKing, after conducting a series of global interviews with staff, industry influencers, customers and non-customers within the recruitment sector, as well as carrying out desk research and over 35 qualitative research surveys to understand how the industry views JobAdder and its placement in the market.

The brand refresh focuses on the theme of “adding joy to the job of recruitment”, and highlights one of the company’s core visions of becoming the world’s favourite recruitment platform, by aiming to meet the growing need for universally relevant, memorable messaging and inclusive symbolism that would translate and appeal to diverse markets and audiences.

The rebrand initiative consists of a revamped brand strategy, website and sales and marketing assets.

JobAdder will also be pushing the new branding across targeted media channels including paid, owned and earned, as well as through in-person and virtual events, and tactical ideas.

The new website incorporates educational and informative resources for customers and partners such as blog content, e-books, reports, job descriptions, information on the platform’s latest technology features and much more.

“Influenced by the past two pandemic-plagued years, our rebrand embodies everything many of us have yearned for: moments that lighten up the day,” said JobAdder CMO, Taz Bareham.

“For us, joy is what drives our team every single day. Not only to ensure our morale is high, but to deliver joy and a better experience to our customers via interactions with our product and people.

“It’s important as a technology company that we’re mindful of the role that we play in enabling our audience.

“Our role is to add joy to the ‘job’ – the admin and the operational stuff. We aren’t here to replace the magic. We’re here to enable it.”

WolfKing co-founder, David King, added, “It’s been a pleasure to work with the JobAdder team to help bring to life their aspirations of standing out as a globally recognisable brand.

Through playful and uplifting design and iconography inspired by blossoms, dandelions, sunshine, and clouds, we were able to help the company create something that was truly unique and unlike anything its competitors, let alone tech companies, have in the market.

“The one thing that was really evident through this process of conducting interviews is how much people love JobAdder; staff love working there, customers love using the product, the level of service and support is impeccable.”

