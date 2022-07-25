Just Married J-Lo Goes Entirely Buff To Promote Her Own Booty Balm

Actress/singer/icon, Jennifer Lopez has stripped down to her birthday suit to promote her booty balm.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to push her latest venture in nothing but her birthday suit. The short clip has already been watched millions of times, and it hasn’t even been live for more than a day.

 

There’s no denying that Lopez, who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck, looks incredible.

Her promotion for her booty balm comes at the perfect time. Currently, the world has gone wild with excitement over her marriage to Affleck and stripping down to promote her latest product is a genius move. – although, truthfully, there was probably no bad time for her to stripe down.

Naturally, Lopez’s booty balm is already getting a ton of buzz, and the fact her post has gone viral promoting it, definitely hasn’t hurt.

Lopez is the master of PR.

