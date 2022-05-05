JCDecaux Wins Queensland Rail Tender

Global Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has won a tender for Queensland Rail which will see it significantly expand its current portfolio, retaining existing formats and adding new digital assets and locations across Australia’s second largest state.

JCDecaux has been providing advertising solutions to Queensland Rail for over ten years, with the new 10-year contract commencing in July 2022. The extended and expanded agreement will see JCDecaux add 13 new roadside JCDecaux digital large format sites and six digital bulkheads in various locations.

The addition of bulkhead formats to the JCDecaux Queensland Rail portfolio means that for the first time, advertisers will have access to consistent advertising opportunities across the entire Eastern Seaboard, from Sydney Trains through to Queensland Rail.

Additionally, full motion audio and video digital XTrackTV screens will be deployed at stations including a brand-new deployment at Brisbane’s prestigious Central Station. Fifty existing static sites will be replaced with 75-inch screens, providing high resolution, quality viewing of campaign, doubling the number of digital locations.

JCDecaux is the only Out-of-Home media provider to provide a rail solution to clients across Australia’s five major city metro locations. The JCDecaux RAIL portfolio includes Sydney Trains, Southern Cross Station in Melbourne, Adelaide Railway Station, Perth Transport Authority and Queensland Rail.

Steve O’Connor, JCDecaux CEO, said: “Queensland is poised for further economic vibrancy as it begins its preparations for the 2032 Olympics. Our expanded station and digital presence will provide brands a wealth of new advertising opportunities to connect with its growing population.”

The ten-year contract has an option to extend beyond 2032. Work on the new assets will commence shortly.