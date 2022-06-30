Jaywing And Frank Digital Nab Rai Campbell For Commercial Director Role

Performance marketing agency Jaywing and user-experience agency Frank Digital have appointed Rai Campbell in the newly created role of commercial director, to drive business across the recently integrated agencies.

With more than 14 years client and agency experience, Campbell joins Jaywing and Frank Digital after more than five years as head of strategy at Yoghurt Digital. He has also held senior positions at E-Web Marketing and Fat Prophets.

His appointment comes after Jaywing and Frank Digital announced a unified leadership structure earlier this month, following the integration of both businesses which continue to operate under their respective brands. Both are now led by CEO Tom Geekie and head of digital strategy, Ed Raine.

Campbell has an extensive background in performance media, conversion rate optimisation and data. He will drive Jaywing and Frank Digital’s client-centric approach, bringing creative and data insights to the core of the integrated service offering.

Commenting on Campbell’s appointment, Tom Geekie said: “I’ve known Rai for more than 10 years and I’m delighted he’s joined Jaywing and Frank Digital. With a strong understanding of how the market is evolving, combined with his cross channel experience, means he’s perfectly positioned to bring data and creative to the forefront of our commercial offering.”

Campbell added: “Jaywing and Frank Digital are standout agencies, packed full of talent who understand how to deliver real return on investment for clients. I’m looking forward to working with Tom, Ed and the team and getting into the market to tell their story as a fully aligned and integrated business.”

Jaywing Australia launched in 2017 and works with national and international clients on digital strategy, creative, data and analytics, SEO, pay per click, programmatic display advertising, conversion and rate optimisation, for clients including Athena, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal and Princess Polly. Frank Digital has built a reputation for creating innovative digital platforms, working with clients including AMP Capital, Merivale, CanTeen, City of Sydney, and Western Sydney University.

