Jägermeister Launches New Flavour With New Campaign Via Brown-Forman

Jägermeister has launched its first new product SKU in seven years into the Australian market via the Australian team at Brown-Forman.

The unique fusion of Jägermeister’s original recipe and the subtle Cold Brew coffee flavour is a strategic move for Jägermeister as they look to shift preconceptions around the brand and its consumption habits while increasing market share.

The launch campaign ‘When the night is brewing’ by Connecting Plots positions Jägermeister Cold Brew coffee, with its unexpected coffee and Jägermeister flavours, as the catalyst to unleash the night’s potential in new and unexpected ways.

“We all know that moment, where we have the opportunity to set our night in a direction that we’ll remember forever,” said Dave Jansen, co-founder and creative partner at Connecting Plots. “It’s often a question of choosing between the same thing we’ve done before or trying something new and unexpected. That’s the moment we want to own.”

“Jägermesister wants to celebrate those epic nights that we remember forever,” said Ollie Dickson, marketing director ANZPI for Brown-Forman. “Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is the perfect drink for this transitional moment when those unexpected twists and turns come to life. This new product will play a critical role in our portfolio and growing market share.”

‘When the night is brewing’ comes to life as an integrated campaign via media placements in OOH, digital, social and point-of-sale.

At the heart of the campaign is a consumer promotion which offers the most unexpected night possible. In partnership with Time Out, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee gave one lucky winner and a mate exactly 48 hours to pack their bags and head overseas for the ultimate unexpected night out.

The competition, which ended on Wednesday 22 June, received over 2000 entries, with consumers eager to win the opportunity to travel abroad and experience an unexpected change to the everyday.

