Is This The Most Aussie Collab YET? Vegemite And Uncle Tobys Unite For Vegemite-Flavoured Oats

It’s the collaboration no one asked for but all of us are intrigued by: Aussie icons Uncle Tobys Oats and

Vegemite are combining their 230 years of expertise and asking the nation to cast their vote for a brand-new breakfast experience: Uncle Toby Oats with VEGEMITE.

The duo has tapped into the experts at the Uncle Tobys R&D lab to create an exclusive hand batch of Uncle Tobys Oats with VEGEMITE to put to the taste test and are asking Aussies to vote on whether the mashup should officially make it to store shelves.

The taste sensation sees Uncle Tobys’ smooth and creamy oats combined with the savoury notes of VEGEMITE, perfect for those who want the taste of oats with a new flavour twist.

With Uncle Tobys marking 130 years of oats and VEGEMITE celebrating its centenary on October 25, the collaboration is a double celebration for the Aussie favourites.

Nestlé head of marketing Uncle Tobys, Michelle Katz says, “We are thrilled to be working with the VEGEMITE team to bring our two brands together and can’t wait to hear if Aussies want to see Uncle Tobys Oats with Vegemite to appear on shelves officially.”

Jess Hoare, marketing manager of Vegemite added, “As this year marks a significant milestone for both of us, it’s a no-brainer to come together and celebrate the versatility of both products: combining two icons to create something unique and flavoursome.”

Fergus Kibble, founder and managing director of FORWARD says, “Uncle Tobys Oats and Vegemite coming together on their milestone birthdays must be a cause for celebration.

This exciting, all-Australian collaboration will surely capture hearts and spark a few debates – and we think it is a delicious idea.”

If you would like to see this mashup in your local supermarket, head to www.uncletobys.com.au/uncletobysxVEGEMITE to have your say.

