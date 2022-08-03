IPG’s Kinesso/Matterkind Announces New Leadership Team

Kinesso, IPG’s connected intelligence company, has announced the promotion of Clay Gill to CEO of Kinesso Australia. As part of his new remit Gill will retain his Matterkind leadership role while adding responsibility for Kinesso Australia’s data and technology solutions.

Mark Coad, CEO Mediabrands Australia called Clay an outstanding leader and the extension of his role is testament to his leadership qualities and the great work Matterkind continually produces for its clients.

L-R: Michael Whiteside, Georgina Fox, Clay Gill and Kim Kho

Coad commented: “In his new role, Clay’s primary responsibility will be to ensure clients have a single, simplified engagement experience with Acxiom, Kinesso and Matterkind; companies that work closely together as part of the data, technology, and media activation backbone of IPG.

Matt Ware, Kinesso CEO APAC said: “Clay and his team have established an industry reputation for craft, innovation, and client servicing and I’m confident with his industry knowledge and zeal for innovation and solving client problems, combined with the calibre of his team, that he will be well positioned to bring the full spectrum of Kinesso and Matterkind capabilities to life. I am delighted he has taken on the expanded leadership role”

Gill added: “Marketers can engage IPG from start to finish knowing that the design of their digital marketing requirements from CDP to media activation is fully transparent and effective. Our supply path optimisation agenda is also unparalleled globally. It’s fully auditable and accountable – ensuring every dollar spent in media is validated.

He continued: “IPG offers its clients an end-to-end solution across Martech, Adtech and Media activation using First Party Data at a deterministic level. Where insight and scalability are a challenge for the industry, IPG’s full stack offering provides clients an unmatched ability to extend beyond their own eco-system and or access a quick to market data solution through Acxiom’s Infobase.

“We are by far ahead of the cookie crumble and very much leading the way towards connecting consumers with their brands. I am excited about what the future holds and the expanded offering for our clients,” Gill concluded.

As part of the new Matterkind/Kinesso leadership team, Michael Whiteside previously head of Melbourne/Perth moves to national MD of Matterkind; Kim Kho – previously UM’s director of Biddable Media, Australian Government takes on the role of national head of trading; and Matterkind welcomes Georgina Fox to national head of strategic investment and partnerships. Fox joins from her previous role as head of operations at GroupM’s Finecast.

On the appointment of his new team Gill said: “As a leader nothing is more pleasing than recognising talent and promoting from within plus on-boarding innovative leaders of the future. In Michael, Kim and Georgina I am confident the business has the skills, knowledge and creativity to offer our clients truly world class end-to-end business solutions.”

All appointments are effective immediately.