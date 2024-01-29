Innocean Nabs Kathryn Furnari From PHD Media
Innocean Australia CEO Jasmin Bedir has announced the appointment of senior media executive Kathryn Furnari as its new head of media, as the agency boosts its strategic expertise in media.
Under her new remit, Furnari will be responsible for media advisory services within Innocean Australia and the wider Innocean Wellcom Group offering in Sydney.
Furnari brings nearly 20 years’ experience in the marketing and media industry to Innocean, having worked at both global and local media agencies on some of the biggest international brands across FMCG, retail, auto and entertainment.
Prior to joining Innocean, Furnari was the group business director for PHD Media, managing a 25-strong team, along with clients including PepsiCo, Unilever, Nine Entertainment and Domain. She was also general manager at Rufus, where she led client relations for Amazon, and is a 2019 Marketing Academy Alumni.
Furnari has also been recognised both locally and internationally for her work in FMCG, data-driven marketing and COVID response strategies.
“I am thrilled to welcome someone of Kathryn’s calibre to the Innocean team. Kathryn is highly skilled in developing brand, marketing, and media strategies, and has vast experience in process optimisation, planning, and implementation. Kathryn also brings a wealth of knowledge in leading large teams, and creating and nurturing client relationships. She is set to be a significant asset to the Innocean team as we prepare for another transformational year,” said Bedir.
“We know the media market is rapidly changing, and our clients have been asking us for advisory services that add to a more rounded dialogue on the ROI for their marketing and advertising investments. In her new role as Head of Media, Kathryn will add that critical expertise and capability into the agency that our clients are seeking”.
“It’s a great opportunity to be joining the Innocean team at such an exciting time for the business. Innocean has developed a reputation for delivering industry-leading, award-winning campaigns for a range of brands, and I’m excited to be part of the team. I’m passionate about collaboration, both with internal teams and clients, and with agency and media partners. I thrive in challenging, creative workplaces so Innocean is a good fit. I look forward to working closely with the team in 2024,” Furnari said.
Furnari’s appointment is effective immediately.
Please login with linkedin to commentinnocean jasmin bedir PHD
Latest News
Advertising In A Connected World: 2024 Predictions From Samsung Ads’ Alex Spurzem
Alex Spurzem (pictured), managing director, Samsung Ads ANZ and SEA, shares his predictions for 2024 and why it will be a momentous year for TV viewership. Advertisers will adapt to an evolving media ecosystem As we enter 2024 ankle-deep in a new era of hybridisation — where the lines between SVOD, BVOD, AVOD and FAST […]
Carnival Encourages Aussies To Opt For 100% Holiday On Their Holiday Via Today the Brave
Carnival Cruise Line has released “100% Holiday” via Today the Brave. Capitalising on Carnival’s existing brand awareness, the campaign was designed specifically to drive consideration and conversion further down the funnel. The performance-skewed campaign resulted in 149 assets, crafted to address four unique audience segments, across two different ships in the Australian market. ’100% Holiday’ […]
Crisis Inside Hockey Australia As Kookaburras Unable To Secure Major Corporate Sponsor
Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter has exposed a crisis within Hockey Australia after the silver medal winning team was unable to secure a major corporate sponsor seven months out from the Paris Olympics. Charter took to LinkedIn last night sharing an image of his player jersey that notably lacked a major front of shirt sponsor. “Today […]
X-Rated AI-Generated Taylor Swift Images Force Microsoft, X Into Changes
Microsoft and X, formerly Twitter, have been forced into making sweeping changes to their businesses in response to the proliferation of AI-generated pornographic images of Taylor Swift. Elon Musk, owner and chief technology officer of X, announced plans to hire 100 content moderators based in Austin, Texas before the end of the year following the […]
Is The Party Over? Havas Study Finds 47% Of Aussie Gen Zs Prefer To Stay In On The Weekend
Australians are known for their love of a good party, but the emergence of new generations, impact of world events and evolving social trends are changing the way the nation celebrates, Havas’ latest Prosumer Report, ‘Is the Party Over?’ reveals. The global study, of nearly 13,000 people across 30 markets, highlights the shifts in the […]
Auto-Play Ads With Sound Tops List Of Most Annoying Types Of Online Advertising
A new study, albeit an American one, has delved into what people hate most about online advertising with auto-play videos with sound on websites coming out as the most despised. Data gathering firm Statista asked more than 5400 Americans which types of online ads they found particularly jarring and it wasn’t good news for auto-play […]
Forbes Australia Appoints Stephanie Antonis As Commercial Engagement Director
Forbes Australia today announced the appointment of Stephanie Antonis as commercial engagement director, effective immediately. In her new role, Antonis will report to Forbes Australia chief operating officer, Anna Hannaford, and will lead strategic initiatives, drive engagement and cultivate growth across the Forbes Australia media portfolio. Antonis brings a wealth of publishing experience to her position, with a proven track […]
CBA Research: Small & Medium Businesses Considering Investments For Growth In 2024
SMEs are innovating and investing to respond to market challenges, with many planning to prioritise marketing or create new products and services, while also focusing on staff training and development, according to new research released by CBA today. The research, conducted in partnership with YouGov, is being released alongside CBA data which showed a positive […]
Accenture Announces New Leadership In New Zealand Aoteoroa
Accenture has appointed Justin Mowday as country managing director for New Zealand, effective March 1, 2024. Justin will join Accenture’s ANZ Executive Committee. Justin first joined the company in 2021 to lead Accenture Song in New Zealand, the tech-powered creative arm of Accenture. Since then, he has successfully grown Song’s NZ business, established the award-winning […]
IMAA Announces Record Number Of Media Partners For 2024
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has announced its 45 media partners – a record for the organisation – who have joined for 2024. This includes a return of 40 media organisations who have re-committed to supporting the independent media agency sector again in […]
Gravity Media Australia’s Production Centre Announced As Production Base For New Sky News Project: The Jury
Australian News Channel (operator of Sky News Australia) and Gravity Media Australia has confirmed Gravity Media’s Production Centre in Sydney as the hub for the complete television production for Sky News Australia’s new weekly programme: The Jury. The Jury, hosted by Sky News Australia Presenter Danica De Giorgio (lead image), is a new series filmed […]
Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA
Taboola has announced it has renewed its partnership with the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), re-signing as an official media partner for 2024. Lead Image: Krystyna Bokowsky – director, advertising account management The IMAA, the national industry association representing independent media agencies, has continued to expand since its establishment in 2020. It now has […]
Victoria Bitter Elevates Hard Earned Thirsts In New Campaign Via The Monkeys
Victoria Bitter has unveiled ‘Means More’, its first major brand campaign with new creative agency, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song. Directed by Tim Bullock at Scoundrel, the campaign celebrates the skill and intelligence behind hard work, under the brand’s existing ‘For A Hard Earned Thirst’ platform. “We wanted to create something that felt modern […]
Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly
Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced two additions to its commercial leadership as the company’s offering grows rapidly following the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. Lead Image: Ezechiel Ritchie, Luke Spano, Rob Ewing and Leah Stalker. Leah Stalker has been appointed as head of direct advertising partnerships and Rob Ewing has […]
“I’ve Ugly Cried, I’ve Laughed Until I Almost Puked”: Grant Denyer Talks To B&T On The Relaunch Of Deal Or No Deal Tonight!
B&T's chatting with TV icon Grant Denyer. He even signed our shirt, despite us not even asking.
TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World
The race was on to see who'd come first - VOZ numbers or the second coming of Christ. VOZ proving a deserved favourite.
Angelina Farry Appointed IAB New Zealand CEO
It's rare industry news from across The Ditch. Nothing new to add on who invented the pavlova, however.
Kaimera Nabs Brett Camilleri From GroupM
GroupM's Brett Camilleri jumps ship to indie agency Kaimera. The farewell speech said to be short but juicy.
Google Brings Conversational AI Experience To Google Ads
Struggling for smalltalk around the watercooler? This conversational AI piece may be the conversation starter you need.
TikTok Young Lions Workshops Are Open Now! Register To Get Ahead Of The Competition!
Registrations for the TikTok Young Lions Workshops are now open with no restrictions on apron or beret wearing.
ESPN & Stephen A. Smith Tackle ‘Super Bowl Fever’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII
In exciting news for lazy trade media journalists, the Super Bowl countdown is on & the stories are writing themselves.
Publicis Unveils Its Global AI Strategy
Be warned, this includes an hour-long tutorial video. On the upside, it's hosted by adorable Frenchman, Arthur Sadoun.
Kansas City Chiefs Head To The Superbowl As Impacts Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Partnership Is Revealed
It's further proof that Taylor Swift has the Midas touch at the moment. Not that it extends to more Australian shows.
“Business In The Front, Party In The Back!” The Mullet Celebrated In Witty Work For Kawasaki
The mullet - the only hairstyle that won't get you laid, but will have total strangers buy you a beer.
Apple Releases Epic 15-Minute Shot On iPhone Film For Chinese New Year
Apple continuing with its "shot on iPhone" campaign, which oddly looks nothing at all like the blurry rubbish you shoot.
Why Customer Loyalty Is Back In Vogue
This columnist argues that customer loyalty is back in vogue, joining chardonnay and the health benefits of kimchi.
Bonds Partners With Tourism NT For New Pride Campaign
Nothing adds some colour to a campaign like the addition of some drag queens! Although maybe not for funeral insurance.
“A Match Made In Heaven”: Compare The Market Expands Its Offering With New Home Loan Service
In a shock to absolutely no one, the dreaded meerkats are back! And this time sounding a lot less Russian.
X Blocks Searches For Taylor Swift After Site Flooded With X-Rated Deepfakes
In further proof of his commitment to his craft, B&T's editor spent all weekend searching for this Tay Tay deepfake.
VMO And Fitness & Lifestyle Group Renew Partnership
Expect more ads in your gym on receipt of this news. Don't expect a reduction on your membership, however.
WPP To Merge BCW And Hill & Knowlton
BCW and Hill & Knowlton set to merge. No, it had nothing to do with people mistaking BCW for Boating, Fish & Camping.
Lessons From An Aussie Adlander’s Move To New York
Aussie Lindsay Bennett talks tales from her New York work adventure. And not merely the size of the sandwiches.
G Squared Mitigates Online Brand Risk With Launch Of 24/7 Social Monitoring & Community Management Agency, Burrow
Digital consultancy G Squared has launched Burrow, a dedicated 24/7 community management and social monitoring agency with clients including Specsavers, Australian Super, Monash University, Stockland and Bunnings. Lead image: Michelle Yanez-Olivares and George Pappas Burrow partners with leading companies to manage their social media channels, mitigating online brand risk with round the clock monitoring by […]
SCA Announces Partnership With Endometriosis Australia and Cancer Council
It's not all Foo Fighters and Powderfinger over at SCA, as the broadcaster unveils excellent charity initiative.
The Future Of Loyalty: Jonathan Reeve Of Eagle Eye Shares Insights From Rising Stars
Do the graphs at the weekly boardroom meeting have a noticeable southwards slant? This loyalty article could do wonders.
Ray Hadley Honoured With Country Music Capital Award
We know what you're thinking! Yes, how on earth could Ray Hadley make country music more appealing?