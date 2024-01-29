Innocean Nabs Kathryn Furnari From PHD Media

Innocean Australia CEO Jasmin Bedir has announced the appointment of senior media executive Kathryn Furnari as its new head of media, as the agency boosts its strategic expertise in media.

Under her new remit, Furnari will be responsible for media advisory services within Innocean Australia and the wider Innocean Wellcom Group offering in Sydney.

Furnari brings nearly 20 years’ experience in the marketing and media industry to Innocean, having worked at both global and local media agencies on some of the biggest international brands across FMCG, retail, auto and entertainment.

Prior to joining Innocean, Furnari was the group business director for PHD Media, managing a 25-strong team, along with clients including PepsiCo, Unilever, Nine Entertainment and Domain. She was also general manager at Rufus, where she led client relations for Amazon, and is a 2019 Marketing Academy Alumni.

Furnari has also been recognised both locally and internationally for her work in FMCG, data-driven marketing and COVID response strategies.

“I am thrilled to welcome someone of Kathryn’s calibre to the Innocean team. Kathryn is highly skilled in developing brand, marketing, and media strategies, and has vast experience in process optimisation, planning, and implementation. Kathryn also brings a wealth of knowledge in leading large teams, and creating and nurturing client relationships. She is set to be a significant asset to the Innocean team as we prepare for another transformational year,” said Bedir.

“We know the media market is rapidly changing, and our clients have been asking us for advisory services that add to a more rounded dialogue on the ROI for their marketing and advertising investments. In her new role as Head of Media, Kathryn will add that critical expertise and capability into the agency that our clients are seeking”.

“It’s a great opportunity to be joining the Innocean team at such an exciting time for the business. Innocean has developed a reputation for delivering industry-leading, award-winning campaigns for a range of brands, and I’m excited to be part of the team. I’m passionate about collaboration, both with internal teams and clients, and with agency and media partners. I thrive in challenging, creative workplaces so Innocean is a good fit. I look forward to working closely with the team in 2024,” Furnari said.

Furnari’s appointment is effective immediately.