InMobi Pinches Jaclyn Hadida From Taboola For ANZ Country Manager Role

InMobi has appointed Jaclyn Hadida as the country manager for ANZ from Taboola, following Richard O’Sullivan’s promotion to a global role within InMobi as the VP of open exchange, based in London.

Hadida will manage all sales, client services, and in-region partnerships for InMobi and will be based in Sydney, bringing almost two decades of media experience to the role. Most recently, she served as enterprise sales director, ANZ for Taboola and spent more than seven years at Bauer Media Group.

“Jaclyn is a highly respected and experienced leader within the media industry and the ideal candidate to lead our ANZ business,” said Rishi Bedi, managing director for APAC at InMobi.

“More brands and their agencies are leveraging the power of InMobi’s programmatic platforms, especially the Exchange, to reach premium mobile audiences. And Jaclyn is well-positioned to manage and extend our growth in the region through localised go-to-market of our global platform strategy.”

“My depth of experience across AdTech, Agency and Direct performance marketing will bring valuable insight to my new role at InMobi”, said Hadida.

“I’m passionate about building a strong team culture and look forward to leading the team as we continue to extend our client base and operation in ANZ.”