Indy Agency Half Dome Named As Agency For Vitasoy

Indy Agency Half Dome Named As Agency For Vitasoy
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent media agency Half Dome has announced its appointment as media agency for the ANZ business unit of the plant-based nutrition business, Vitasoy.

Following a competitive pitch involving both holding groups and independent agencies, Half Dome has been tasked with full-service media planning and buying, as well as leveraging its strategic expertise to deliver long-term growth.

The agency will work closely with existing agency partners Leo Burnett, and The Pistol which has recently been appointed to the social remit on Vitasoy.

A pioneer of plant-based milk, Vitasoy was founded in Hong Kong in 1940 as a means to provide an abundant source of affordable nutrition to help improve the lives of the locals.

More than 80 years on, Vitasoy is committed to building a sustainable future through plant-based products, with a focus on nutrition, taste, and sustainability.

Made locally in Wodonga, Victoria since 2001, Vitasoy is continuing its growth phase as the plant nutrition experts, having recently launched its “Let’s Grow a Better World” campaign, as well as entering the plant-based yogurt market, all of which are intended to continue its affinity with Australian farmers, and Australian sourced soybeans, almonds, oats and rice.

Joe Frazer, Half Dome co-founder and head of growth (LEAD IMAGE), said “We’re deeply appreciative of the diligent process led by the teams at Vitasoy and media consultancy Madclarity. Their professionalism further validated our agency’s strategic approach, which continues to resonate in the marketplace.

More importantly, we see a cultural alignment between our companies, a shared ethos where challenging each
other leads to breakthroughs and superior outcomes. We eagerly anticipate this dynamic collaboration
driving both businesses forward.”

Nick Bartram, Vitasoy General Manager of marketing & strategy, said: “We’re very excited to welcome
the Half Dome team into the Vitasoy fold. Throughout the competitive pitch process, Joe and the team
demonstrated an impressive understanding of our category and business and brought clever, innovative
ideas to the table. Half Dome’s pioneering nature and cultural approach mirrors ours internally and we’re
looking forward to leveraging these synergies for greater success.”

The Vitasoy appointment is effective immediately.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Half Dome

Latest News

XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
  • Marketing

XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign

Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]

The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas
  • Marketing

The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas

Celebrating its 18th year, Future Lions, in association with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, illuminates the vision of young people and their imaginative application of cutting-edge technologies. This year, AKQA, Volvo Cars and ForbesCMO Network teamed up to invite entrants to explore pioneering solutions that prioritise safety. Trailblazers of innovation, the four winning ideas […]

Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up
  • Media

Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up

The Hit Network today announced its two-week winter break line up starting Monday, 26 June, featuring names including Hamish & Andy and The Jimmy & Nath Show. Hamish & Andy will fire up the cold mornings as it returns to breakfast across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, giving listeners a chance to hear the duo’s laughs, […]

Snapchat Brings Australia’s Top Nicknames To Life With Brand New Lenses
  • Marketing

Snapchat Brings Australia’s Top Nicknames To Life With Brand New Lenses

Snapchat, has today released new research into our unique Aussie nickname culture, uncovering our national obsession with nicknames and revealing five of the most popular nicknames in the country. The research, conducted by Lonergan on behalf of Snap, found Australia’s most popular nicknames include: ● Baby ● Honey ● Babe ● Cutie ● Digger Unsurprisingly, […]

QMS shines as Vivid lights up the City of Sydney
  • Media

QMS shines as Vivid lights up the City of Sydney

The first three weeks of Vivid Sydney 2023 led to a sharp jump in the number of people visiting Sydney, outdoor media company QMS had revealed. QMS says the number of people in the City of Sydney between 7.00pm and midnight was up 61 per cent during the first three weekends of this year’s festival. […]

Vogue Australia Partners With Optus For Vogue Codes 2023
  • Marketing

Vogue Australia Partners With Optus For Vogue Codes 2023

Vogue Australia and Optus have come together for the third consecutive year for Vogue Codes 2023, the annual STEM-focused event series dedicated to platforming female pioneers in the industry, and inspiring future leaders. Vogue Codes, presented by Optus, returns this week as a series of events starting on June 22. This year’s program includes Vogue Codes Summit, Vogue Codes in Conversation and Vogue Codes Campus. The eighth annual Vogue Codes will […]

Beautiful friends watching social media in a smart phone in a coffee shop.
  • Marketing

DoubleVerify And Scibids Unveil Industry-First AI-Powered Attention Solution

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of DV Algorithmic Optimiser, an exclusive cutting-edge measurement and optimisation offering with Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing.

Nature Adds Six New Faces In Melbourne
  • Marketing

Nature Adds Six New Faces In Melbourne

Strategic insights consultancy, Nature, today announced the addition of six new people to its Melbourne office, including an associate director, two senior consultants, two analysts and a consultant. The appointments follow strong business growth and industry-wide recognition in early 2023 for Nature and underlines its commitment to being a B Corp certified business that informs […]

Hays: 88% Of Aussie Organisations Experiencing A Skills Shortage; Digital & Marketers Remain In Hot Demand
  • Marketing

Hays: 88% Of Aussie Organisations Experiencing A Skills Shortage; Digital & Marketers Remain In Hot Demand

Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of organisations in Australia are now experiencing a skills shortage, according to the latest Hays Salary Guide. Recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays found 78 per cent of employers believe the skills shortage will impact the effective operation or growth plans of their organisation. Hays identified digital and marketing […]

Assembled Media Appoints Alex James As Head Of Social
  • Media

Assembled Media Appoints Alex James As Head Of Social

Data-led media agency Assembled Media has appointed Alex James as Head of Social to help brands build deeper connected relationships with their customers. James, who was previously Head of Paid Social at Alpha Digital, will lead the agency’s social media product and the team and oversee the delivery of best-in-market social media strategies for the […]

Ray Hadley & Sofie Formica Announced As The First 2023 ACRAS Hosts
  • Marketing

Ray Hadley & Sofie Formica Announced As The First 2023 ACRAS Hosts

The 2023 Australian Commercial Radio and Audio (ACRA) Awards will be a celebration of 100 Year of Radio in Australia, with Nine Radio’s Ray Hadley and Sofie Formica announced today as co-hosts of one four award segments on the night. Nominations for the Awards have been extended, and are now closing on 7 July 2023. […]