Indy Agency Half Dome Named As Agency For Vitasoy

Independent media agency Half Dome has announced its appointment as media agency for the ANZ business unit of the plant-based nutrition business, Vitasoy.

Following a competitive pitch involving both holding groups and independent agencies, Half Dome has been tasked with full-service media planning and buying, as well as leveraging its strategic expertise to deliver long-term growth.

The agency will work closely with existing agency partners Leo Burnett, and The Pistol which has recently been appointed to the social remit on Vitasoy.

A pioneer of plant-based milk, Vitasoy was founded in Hong Kong in 1940 as a means to provide an abundant source of affordable nutrition to help improve the lives of the locals.

More than 80 years on, Vitasoy is committed to building a sustainable future through plant-based products, with a focus on nutrition, taste, and sustainability.

Made locally in Wodonga, Victoria since 2001, Vitasoy is continuing its growth phase as the plant nutrition experts, having recently launched its “Let’s Grow a Better World” campaign, as well as entering the plant-based yogurt market, all of which are intended to continue its affinity with Australian farmers, and Australian sourced soybeans, almonds, oats and rice.

Joe Frazer, Half Dome co-founder and head of growth (LEAD IMAGE), said “We’re deeply appreciative of the diligent process led by the teams at Vitasoy and media consultancy Madclarity. Their professionalism further validated our agency’s strategic approach, which continues to resonate in the marketplace.

More importantly, we see a cultural alignment between our companies, a shared ethos where challenging each

other leads to breakthroughs and superior outcomes. We eagerly anticipate this dynamic collaboration

driving both businesses forward.”

Nick Bartram, Vitasoy General Manager of marketing & strategy, said: “We’re very excited to welcome

the Half Dome team into the Vitasoy fold. Throughout the competitive pitch process, Joe and the team

demonstrated an impressive understanding of our category and business and brought clever, innovative

ideas to the table. Half Dome’s pioneering nature and cultural approach mirrors ours internally and we’re

looking forward to leveraging these synergies for greater success.”

The Vitasoy appointment is effective immediately.