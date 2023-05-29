Indie Creative Agency Emotive Announces Four New Client Wins

Independent creative agency Emotive has announced four new clients – Investment NSW, HUB24, Elizabeth Arden and Jockey.

Michael Hogg, managing partner and head of strategy, Emotive said: “The start of the journey is always exciting with new clients. And at a time when far too many businesses are choosing to pull back investment in brands, despite the effectiveness data suggesting otherwise, we’re especially privileged to be working with clients who continue to strive to make great work.”

Simon Joyce & Michael Hogg

Simon Joyce, CEO and founder, Emotive said: “It is very important to Emotive that we work with partners who share our core values and our ambition to create ideas that will change the way people feel about brands, and each of these new clients are no exception.”

These four new wins signal continued momentum for the agency and join an impressive list of existing clients including Optus, Google, Audible, Pernod Ricard, NRL, Unilever, Breville and Mount Franklin.

Joyce added: “Over the past eight years, Emotive has built a reputation for fostering long-lasting partnerships with our clients. We understand the immense value of trust, creativity, and innovation that these relationships bring, which is why we’re thrilled to have the chance to grow alongside Investment NSW, HUB24, Elizabeth Arden and Jockey.”