Indie Creative Agency Bullfrog Unveils Sydney & UK Expansion Plans
In response to a growing number of national and global clients, indie agency Bullfrog has announced its official expansion into Sydney along with the launch of a UK offering to commence later this year. 

The Sydney offering will be spearheaded by new recruit, Alex Watts, who in his last role as national dead of social at DDB, was responsible for leading McDonalds, Coles, Westpac and Volkswagen – along with Skittles’ global social account.

The Bullfrog team 

Watts forms part of Bullfrog’s expanded leadership team, which includes existing team members Elle Bullen (B&T’s 2023 Woman of the Year, Creative of the Year and the Glass Ceiling Recipient) and ex-CD of brand and experience of AKQA San Fran, Tim Shelley – along with recently appointed ex-GM of Proximity Worldwide, Mike Doman, who officially joined the company in July. 

This team is charged with continuing Bullfrog’s rapid expansion while delivering holistic creativity across its broad spectrum of clients. They’ll also maintain Bullfrog’s emphasis on creating a healthy working environment free of archaic conventions, supercharge learning and development, and contribute to Bullfrog’s owned initiatives like Fair Advantage.

The team will work in collaboration with the recently hired Partners Matilda Hobba, Alex Speakman and Simon Bagnasco, along with Founder and CEO, Dalton Henshaw.  

Hobba said, “The bringing together of Elle, Tim, Mike and Alex is testament to our belief that having a disproportionate number of senior brains working in the day-to-day business allows us to generate insightful and impactful creative thinking without lag or unhelpful double-handling. As a Partner team, we couldn’t be more excited to have such a high calibre of leaders to help us drive the business forward”.

Henshaw added: “These moves are the perfect milestone to mark our third year of existence. We’re thrilled to be able to expand our footprint into Sydney and the UK in order to better support our growing network of clients.  We’re equally thrilled to bring on another wave of thoroughbred talent to help us build this world-class creative business and to lead our team into this next important phase of growth.”

Watts commented: “It feels like I’ve been waiting my entire career for a business-like Bullfrog – one that recognises the power of creativity, is as passionate about its clients as it is its own products, and that is working to make the industry meaningfully better. It helps that the team at Bullfrog is globally enviable, and the roster of partners and clients are a real delight. Everyone wants more for the team, more for the business, and more for the industry.”

Doman added: “The people at Bullfrog are a wonderful mix of intimidatingly smart and disarmingly kind. Plenty of agencies talk about being different, but Bullfrog actually feels and acts different – the conversations are unlike anything I’ve been a part of. From the moment I got a glimpse into what’s being built here, I realised my days as a consultant were numbered.”

Bullfrog’s growth, in its short three years, is supported by its growing roster of clients, including the likes of AIA Insurance, Kic, Oxfam, Linktree, Kathmandu, Ecosa and Adore Beauty, to name a few. Dalton Henshaw also recently won this year’s B&T’s 30 Under 30 Entrepreneur of the Year, and Bullfrog has been shortlisted for B&T’s Independent, Emerging and Victoria Agency of the Year for two consecutive years.



