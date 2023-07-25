Indie Agency Yango Wins Mortgage & Finance Association’s Media

Independent media agency Yango has won the paid media account for the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), following a competitive pitch process.

Yango will be responsible for managing paid media strategy, planning and buying for the mortgage and finance industry body, working with the association to help it more visibly advocate for its members and promote the broker proposition to consumers.

The MFAA is the peak association for the nation’s mortgage and finance broking industry, representing more than 14,500 members across Australia. Its member organisations have been busy in recent times as Australians look to refinance mortgages in record numbers, on the back of rising interest rates.

MFAA national marketing manager, Usha Dean, said: “From the outset, the Yango team showed us they really wanted the business. They nailed the brief and they’re a great team to work with.”

Commenting on the win, Yango client solutions director, Natalie Robinson (lead image), said: “The MFAA are the ideal partner to work with, they have a receptive approach to new ideas and a genuine desire to embrace new opportunities.

“This win was all about cultural alignment. With us, the team that presents at the pitch is the team that works on the business; it shows that we’re committed to working closely with our clients right from the start.”

Yango managing partner, Nick Murdoch, said: “We have seen strong results since expanding our offering from digital only to all media. Bringing our data and technology expertise to full media planning seems to be landing well in the market.”

The MFAA news follows Yango’s recent wins of property developer Frasers Property Industrial and NRL team the Parramatta Eels joining an existing client roster that includes The University of Sydney, Toby’s Estate, Actor Pharma, Education Services Australia, Beachwood Designs, and Goliath Games.