Indie Agency Mint Partners Announces New Leadership Team

Independent agency The Mint Partners has announced Miranda Bryce (right in lead image), former general manager for the agency, will join founder Genevieve Taubman (left) as a partner in the business and take on the role of managing director to oversee MINT’s growth and future direction.

As founder of the business in 2007, Taubman places her focus on evolving the overall direction of the agency around PR, influence, content and client service as well as a continued emphasis on empowering the 25 team members to thrive within the business.

Bryce joined The Mint Partners in 2016 as client services director, following a five-year tenure with creative agency Y&R Brands. In 2018, Bryce was promoted to the position of the communications agency’s head of strategy and operations, guiding strategic services across the client pool, while also heading up the internal operational flow for the business. She took on the role of general manager in 2020, expanding the agency service categories to include brand strategy, digital and paid media and to lead capacity planning, profit and revenue tracking.

Taubman commented: “Miranda is an exceptional leader. Her consistent approach to ongoing agency innovation, leadership and operational management are outstanding attributes and contribute largely to Mint’s continued growth. I am very pleased to welcome Miranda to partner with me in the business and take on the role of Managing Director. Over the past six years she has made an outstanding contribution to the strategic direction for the agency and has made a positive impact on our employees and clients.”

The agency has grown by category and service since its inception in 2007 and now services more than 40 clients across consumer lifestyle in the premium to luxury space spanning travel, food and beverage, fashion, design, property and major events. Today, MINT offers an insight-led, fully integrated approach to communications across earned, owned and paid channels, delivering optimum results for premium lifestyle brands.

Bryce added, “I am delighted to join Genevieve as a Partner at MINT. After I made the move from Advertising into Communications with MINT in 2016, I wanted to take an active role in expanding the agency’s strategic approach to campaigns, to further incorporate research and insights to inform brand perception. I’ve also enjoyed expanding MINT’s digital and content offering as well as leading paid media services and taking an active role in implementing efficiencies across the business. My passion is working with our clients to help them imagine the next chapter of the Australian and New Zealand lifestyle and I’m so grateful to be able to partner with Genevieve and our amazing MINT team to do it.”