Incolink Encourages Construction Workers To “Drop The Act” In New Mental Health Campaign From The Shannon Company

In a bid to normalise construction workers talking about their mental health and asking for help, Incolink, in collaboration with The Shannon Company, has launched a new campaign called ‘Drop The Act’.

The suicide prevention campaign – by The Shannon Company – leverages the insight that construction worker culture is all about men (predominately) who are tough, stoic, and typically don’t share suffering feelings such as anxiety and depression with their co-workers.

“Those in the construction industry are over 50 per cent more likely to take their own lives than people from other industries. This could be due to a number of factors including workload stresses, worn out after years of physical toil on the job, financial pressures, substance abuse,
relationship breakdowns, and more,” said Incolink CEO Erik Locke.

‘Drop The Act’ presents audiences with a range of humorous scenarios depicting workers acting super tough to hide their feelings. Their co-worker sees through the façade, they drop the act and come clean about what’s troubling them.

Humour and the ridiculous over-the-top nature of the scenarios grab people’s attention but, most importantly, show our audience what needs to be done – be open, have a chat, and lead the person suffering to access help from Incolink’s 24/7 counselling services.

“Drop The Act aims to inspire those suffering and peers to work together to connect suffering workmates with the brilliant help that is available through Incolink,” said David Dumas, group business director at The Shannon Company.

The campaign is being promoted through Incolink’s social media and provided to their partner organisations – CFMEU, PPTEU, Master Builders and Master Plumbers’ – to share through their channels.

CREDITS:
The Shannon Company:
• Creative Team – Harry Bastin, Jaksen Daddo
• Creative Director – Stuart Nightingale
• Director – James Shannon
• Producer – Beaver
• Client service – David Dumas
Incolink:
• Christian Bombig – Executive General Manager
• Peter Giles – Marketing and Communications Manager
• Yvonne Bird – Manager, Mindhealth and Programs
• Sarah Klitzing – Digital Communications Specialist.




