iD Collective’s Former Owner Jessica Head Joins Tide.Pr

Tide.pr, a creative communications agency backed by Hardie Grant Media, has welcomed Jessica Head, former agency owner and director at iD Collective, to the business as head of communications following a period consulting to the agency.

Head brings a wealth of agency leadership experience to tide.pr, joining during a period of substantial growth, with recent client wins including Nintendo, Australian Unity, New Zealand Wine Growers and Kingswim, joining existing clients SodaStream, Rodd & Gunn, Grown Alchemist and Champion, to name a few. In addition to Head’s appointment, Aislinn Powell also joins the agency from Flourish PR as an Account Manager.

Stacey McArdle, tide.pr’s managing director, said “last year we really laid the foundations for expansion by honing our process, upskilling the team and strategically investing in some big hires. We are so pleased to see the fruits of our labour coming to life with new client wins and existing client growth – we feel like we have set ourselves up to compete at an elite level and given our access to a broad media network with capabilities across brand marketing, content, production, publishing and digital, we have both the agility of an independent with the stability and support of a major”.

Head’s new role will join the tide.pr leadership team, focused on growth and business strategy and is a key senior position established to help with the strategic direction and expansion of tide.pr in new markets. Head and McArdle worked together for over eight years in previous roles and complement each other’s skillsets.

“I’m excited to work with Stacey again. We know the way each other work and share a similar values-based approach to client and staff management. I feel privileged to join such a progressive, open and diverse company and after consulting to the business, it felt good and natural to solidify the relationship. I think the network proposition at Hardie Grant Media is incredibly unique, providing clients the opportunity to tap into a broad array of storytelling experts meaning we can authentically take any brief far beyond the realms of PR,” Head said.

With a client list including, but not limited to; Vranken Pommery, HoMie, Champion, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, Coravin, Grown Alchemist, Rodd & Gunn, Minor Figures, DASH Water, Halliday Wine Companion, Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival, and Affordable Art Fair, the agency prioritises a transparent approach, establishing authentic connection, and fostering long-term partnership with clients.

