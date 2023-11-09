Icon Agency Launches Two Annual Scholarships In Partnership with FCF

As part of its partnership with a global entity, Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) Icon Agency has announced two annual scholarships, each worth AU$10,000, for senior undergraduates pursuing Public Relations degrees at RMIT University, Melbourne.

Lead Image: Icon Agency Team

The four-year Icon Agency/ FCF Scholarship Program rewards two students by offering financial and mentoring support to directly help further their education.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Future Communicators Foundation and RMIT University to offer a scholarship to the next generation of PR professionals,” said Joanne Painter, co-founder of Icon Agency.

“The importance of bridging the gap between industry and academia cannot be underestimated. I’ve spent many years serving on university advisory boards and witnessed first-hand the significance of strengthening the ties between these two worlds,” Painter said.

“Our decision to support the Future Communicators Foundation Scholarship program is an extension of our social responsibility program and Icon’s decade-long commitment to mentoring and advising students”.

The Icon Agency FCF Scholarship program revolves around a yearly theme, with the 2023 focus on “Social Responsibility to the Environment in Australia”. Under this theme, aspiring professionals are tasked with crafting innovative communication campaigns that not only raise awareness about sustainability, climate, and social justice challenges but also consider how to do so using cost-effective and resource-efficient approaches.

“The scholarship will challenge recipients to create inventive and practical communication campaigns addressing the pressing issues of our time, such as the climate crisis and social justice,” Painter said.

“I am deeply honoured to collaborate with the FCF and Icon Agency to provide Scholarships to students at RMIT. This partnership not only presents students with a great opportunity but underscores the imperative for tomorrow’s communications leaders to possess a profound grasp of sustainability, climate, and social justice matters. Their pivotal role in crafting narratives around these global challenges cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Deborah Wise, senior lecturer in the School of Media and Communication and program manager of the Bachelor of Communication (Public Relations) at RMIT University.

In addition to the financial support, scholarship recipients will also have the unique opportunity to engage in mentorship sessions with a senior Icon Agency executive and gain access to future prospects within FCF’s international programs.

The Icon Agency FCF Scholarship competition is open to senior undergraduate students enrolled in Public Relations programs at RMIT University, including the Bachelor of Communication and the Bachelor of Professional Communication. The scholarship will be paid out in AU$2500 increments over four years of the student’s degree.

Students are required to create a mock campaign brief, a short video, and a statement of purpose as part of their submission, focusing on one key campaign idea that can be implemented in their community.

The deadline for scholarship applications is November 19, 2023, with the winners set to be announced on December 6, 2023.

All submitting students are admitted to the FCF Global Student Cohort, providing opportunities for internships, mentorships, and international recognition. Student videos are exhibited and promoted on the FCF YouTube channel.

“Being all about people and having a clear purpose to make a positive impact in the world is something we take very seriously. Whether it’s sponsoring gender equality research or dedicating our time to university boards, we are steadfast believers in active engagement and giving back to our industry,” said Painter.