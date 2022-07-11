Icon Agency Brings On Hamish Fitzsimmons As Director Of Strategic Advisory And Public Affairs

One of Australia’s leading corporate affairs practitioners, Hamish Fitzsimmons (pictured), is joining Icon Agency as director strategic advisory and public affairs, driving Icon’s growing government and stakeholder relations practice.

Formerly head of corporate affairs with the Australian Energy Council, Hamish has also been senior manager of government affairs at NAB and held senior roles in government and stakeholder relations for BUPA.

Hamish’s energy expertise and strong connections across government will boost Icon’s services to major energy clients and any business focusing on sustainability.

With a strong background in issues management, Hamish will also work with Icon’s Reputation division, assisting with crisis management and media training.

Hamish has an impressive record in journalism, having worked as a senior reporter for the ABC’s 7.30 Report, Lateline and ABC News. He is the recipient of two Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism and a former online editor of The Age.

Icon managing director Joanne Painter said: “I am delighted to welcome Hamish to our growing team, his experience and networks across energy, media, industry and government are a significant asset”.

“His appointment broadens our service offering and will provide real value for existing and new clients. Hamish aligns with our focus on purpose-driven projects, providing exemplary client service whilst also making a positive impact on the wider world. We value his knowledge of the energy sector and commitment to sustainability.”

Hamish said he was inspired by Icon’s purpose-driven and integrated approach, and the opportunity to work with a diverse range of corporate and government clients.

“I’m thrilled to be joining one of the Asia Pacific region’s most exciting agencies to help clients enhance their communications and government relations capabilities,” he said.

“One of the most attractive things about joining Icon is being part of a growing business with incredibly talented people and great clients.”

In 2021, Icon’s excellence was recognised with 32 award nominations and 16 wins. The agency dominated the Campaign Awards for ANZ, bringing home Gold as PR Agency of the Year and Bronze for Integrated Agency of the Year.

Through the first half of 2022, Icon has continued its strong form, placing first in Australia in the PRovoke rankings and winning gold at the PR Asia Awards in the PR Agency Head of the Year and Integrated Marketing campaign categories.

A successful half decade has seen Icon more than double in size, whilst opening additional offices in Canberra and Sydney.

