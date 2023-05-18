HT&E Is No More As It Rebrands To ARN

Outdoor and radio network Here There & Everywhere (HT&E) has rebranded to ARN Media following a shareholder vote at its AGM (lead image: Ciaran Davis, ARN Media chief exec).

The name change came as a result of the company’s acquisition of ARN Regional and recent digital audio investments.

“In 2020, ARN was a metropolitan-based radio business. Today thanks to our regional acquisition and our investments in digital audio, we are connecting audiences and brands in a market that is worth $1.4bn,” Davis told shareholders yesterday.

“The future of digital audio holds immense potential for growth, innovation, and cultural impact. Our company is very well placed to shape the audio landscape in Australia and that is why you are voting today to change our name from HT&E to ARN Media.”

ARN Media owns a range of radio stations around the country including KIIS 1065 & WSFM in Sydney, as well as CADA in Western Sydney & Katoomba and KIIS 101.1 & GOLD 104.3 in Melbourne, plus 21 regional stations in Victoria.

It also co-owns Canberra FM Radio with Southern Cross Austerio and Nova 93.7 Perth with Nova Entertainment. The company also owns Hong Kong-based CODY Out-of-Home and creative agency Emotive.