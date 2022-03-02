Howatson+Company Nabs DDB’s Dom Hickey For Chief Strategy Role

Dom Hickey has joined Howatson+Company as chief strategy officer.

Chris Howatson, founder and CEO, said: “We searched globally, but as is so often the case, the very best person is living right next door. We’ve known each other for many years, but now have the pleasure of being team mates.

“Dom’s the perfect strategy leader. She’s a modern planner, empathic to all marketing disciplines and importantly how they come together across the brand and customer experience.

“Her first career was in the police force as a crime scene photographer. What a way to start a career in understanding human behaviour.”

Hickey added, “I’ve been watching Howatson+Company from afar, and I’m delighted to get the chance to join them. It’s an incredible team of lovely people, smart, sharp and on the tools. I’m excited about the work we can bring into the world by collaborating across all disciplines in one place.”

Prior to joining Howatson+Company, Hickey was head of planning at DDB for six years working across Westpac, J&J, Coles, Unilever and Domain. Throughout her time at DDB, Hickey led the strategy on Westpac’s life moments, the award-winning Matriarchs campaign for Carefree and the Australian launch of Tylenol. Strategically she’s worked across every dimension of marketing from brand transformation to brand experience.

Hickey contributes regularly to the industry, judging at AMEs, Award and Effies. She teaches strategy at Ad School and Miami Ad School and co-hosts a podcast, The Junior Mafia, to give the perspective of young people in the industry a voice.

Her work has been recognised at all major award shows including the Effies, Cannes, AWARD, Spikes and Caples.