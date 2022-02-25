How Prepared Are Publishers For The Cookieless Era?
Teads, The Global Media Platform, unveiled its latest research on how prepared publishers are for the cookieless era.
In an update of the survey that was run in 2021, 449 of the world’s best publisher brands, representing a cross-section of both small and medium-sized publishers and the largest media companies, responded to questions about their plans for the deprecation of the cookie and which industry initiatives they’re looking at implementing.
Cookie education amongst publishers has dramatically improved year on year, with 30% of publishers now stating “I have a strong understanding of all the new initiatives in the industry and their benefits/drawbacks”, up from 23% in 2021. Just 12% say “I am unaware of how those changes will affect my business, in APAC when compared to 15% globally.
When asked how the platform and regulatory changes in 2021 impacted your planning for the cookieless future, 78% said that such changes either had no impact or actually accelerated their plans.
In response to the question “Do you see the deprecation of 3rd-party cookies and/or IDFA/Device IDs as a threat or an opportunity for publishers?”, we’ve seen a 100% increase year on year, with 50% of respondents now saying such changes; “…give us the opportunity to differentiate through our 1st-party data and the quality of our content”.
When asked about which data/targeting solutions are they likely to adopt, only 27% said that a privacy sandbox would be considered. Most (63%) see 1st party data as an answer, 59% appropriately see contextual within their offering, with unique ID seeing a good percentage at 43%.
The challenges are most apparent from logins, with only 45% of global publishers saying they have a strategy for increasing the utilization of logins and 93% say 50% or less of their users actually do so.
Logins pose questions across the publisher journey, with 45% worried about the impact on user experience and 49% worried about the impact on traffic. Others also show concerns about monitoring inventory monetization capabilities (33%), technical implementation of logins (31%) and conflict with subscription models (18%).
Todd Tran, Chief Strategy Officer, from Teads said: “The progression in the past year has been rapid, we’ve moved into a fascinating stage of accelerated learning and adoption of new technologies that are showcasing publishers can thrive in today’s cookieless world.
“What’s most encouraging is to see that publishers are making changes to insulate their business models from external factors.
“By focusing on quality content and 1st party data, they are giving advertisers the best possible opportunity to buy sustainable media that delivers real business outcomes. It’s a very exciting time for publishers and we’re proud to be working with them on new technologies and solutions, such as our cookieless tag, for this new cookieless world.”
Please login with linkedin to commentTeads Teads Cookieless Translator
Latest News
BlokeVote Survey Finds The Ford Ranger Is Australia’s Best Looking Ute
Australia’s blokes have voted and named the Ford Ranger Australia’s best-looking ute! Over one thousand (1,150) Blokes over 18+ years were surveyed, with each bloke asked to rate utes from Toyota, Mazda, Holden, Ford, Isuzu, LDV, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Mercedes and Volkswagen. The blokes were shown the pictures of the utes and asked to tell us […]
JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans
Global recruitment software solution, JobAdder, has today unveiled a new website and brand expression as part of a major branding project. The refresh has been designed in partnership with creative agency, WolfKing, after conducting a series of global interviews with staff, industry influencers, customers and non-customers within the recruitment sector, as well as carrying out […]
The Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Is Going Viral For A Photoshoot That Some Are Calling “Scary!” & Others Are Calling “Cool!”
The Beckhams are back in the news and this time it's their pink-haired son and not mum's lettuce leaf/rainwater diet.
Chrisse Swan Goes Glam Retro For Priceline’s 40th Via Whippet
Not heard of Chrisse Swan's new booze-free, fitness lifestyle? Congrats to you for avoiding every tabloid & women's mag.
TikTok Launches New Program Fostering Next Generation Aussie Talent
TikTok launches program fostering the next gen of Aussie talent. Presumably people who can't sing or dance very well.
Drumstick Launches Campaign For Decadent New Flavours
The Drumstick leads the list of the most stolen items from the B&T office fridge, edging out Coopers & Lurpak butter.
“35 Years In Advertising & Creative Departments Has Prepared Me!” Jane Caro Is Headed To Politics!
Adlanders B&T would like to see in politics include Jane Caro, Adam Ferrier, Russel Howcroft and Sunrise's Cash Cow.
Thursday TV Wrap: 10’s First Dates Debuts To 334,000 Eyeballs
If anything, the proliferation of dating programs confirms the sheer joy of remaining a committed bachelor or spinster.
Commercetools Appoints Jen Jones As Inaugural CMO
Alas, Jen Jones can't blame her incompetent predecessor after being named Commercetools' inaugural CMO.
Missiles, Fury, Hotties, Beer & Fried Chicken! It’s Your Complete Media Guide To The Ukraine Madness
Yet further confirmation 80s Rambo movies were a harbinger to the future comes crazy Vlad's Ukraine invasion.
CHEP Network Promotes Thomas Penn To Melbourne GM
B&T would like to assure readers that if you squint very, very carefully you'll just see Thomas Penn in this press pic.
CMO Powerlist: ANZ’s Sweta Mehra Wants Customers To Fall In Love With Brands Again
B&T is continuing our Powerlist series of the top 20 CMOs in the land. Alas, Ali Baba Kebabs failing to make the cut.
Cummins&Parnters Names Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
There's beards, there's tremendous beards and then there's Jeff Malone's "mother of all beards". Ending all debate.
CSIRO Joins Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
At the rate this is going, this year's parade should take about four days to shuffle along Oxford Street.
Milk + Honey United Win Rosemary Health’s Creative
It's only decaf and soy in the Milk + Honey office starting today after snaring Rosemary Health's creative.
Marketers Assemble! Have Your Say In B&T & Smrtr’s Data Collection Survey Today!
Fill in Smrtr's data collection survey for your chance to win! OK, there's no prizes other than a spot of time wasting.
Westpac To Slash 20% Of Marketing Jobs Amid Ongoing Cost Cuts
There's ONE golden rule in Westpac's marketing department & that's you can NEVER have too much of the rescue helicopter.
“An Outstanding Year!” WPP Reports 12.1% Revenue Growth in Q4 (But Aussie Ops Drag)
WPP's Aussie operations can expect a visit from a man in a brown suit & briefcase after local ops fail to shine in Q4s.
Visual Agency & Production House ‘CRATER’ Hits The Sands of the MENA Region
Aussie production house & visual agency CRATER launches Dubai offices. Says there'll be no drinking or public sex.
The Australian Publishes Inaugural List Championing Leaders In Sustainability
New Corp's The Australian now championing the green cause. Yes, you read that right.
Cannes In Cairns – Get Set To Flex Your Millennial Muscle With FlexMiami
Cannes In Cairns is set to be THE hottest industry event of the year. Unless you're doing coke at Mumbrella 360.
Data & Tech Specialist Foxcatcher Announces Two New Hires
Data and tech specialist, Foxcatcher, has welcomed two new appointments to the team in Darcy Franklin as programmatic trading director and Qi Zhuang as quantitative analyst. Foxcatcher, part of the RyanCap group, is a data-driven marketing technology specialist for brands and agencies. Franklin (featured image, left) comes to Foxcatcher most recently from Audience360, part of […]
Continental Tyres Nabs Dean Bonthorne As New Marketing Manager
Dean Bonthorne named Continental Tyres' marketer. Immediately dismisses the "we put the Cont into Continental" tagline.
“A Bit Of Jealously There!” King Kyle Responds To Being Banned From Wil Anderson’s Podcast
With all these Kyle stories you'd be mistaken for thinking B&T was News.com.au. Just without the Erin Molan & Albo hate.
Vice Media Group Opens New Virtual HQ In The Metaverse
The metaverse may well be our VR/AR future, but never underestimate the all-encompassing power of the pub beer garden.
Nine Entertainment Reports A 20% Jump In Profits!
North Sydney's Rag & Famish forced to put on extra keg of Reschs as local media firm posts sharp rise in profits.
Brisbane Unveils Colourful & Swanky New Brand Campaign To Encourage Tourists
How cool is Brisbane all of a sudden? That said, we're also seeing the return of the Island Cooler and the mullet.
SCA Profit Up In Half Year Numbers, Despite Flatlining Revenues
The interview B&T fears the most is Grant Blackley talking SCA's half-years. Mercifully they weren't too bad this time.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Tom Gleeson’s Hard Quiz Continues To Deliver & Pulls 589,000 Viewers
There's just something glaringly missing from Hard Quiz and it's definitely Tony Barber's gift shop.
“Hi Baby!” Proud Mum Totally Humiliates Her Reporter Son During Live TV Cross!
Is there anything more embarrassing than your mum turning up to your work! Or, funnier, if it's someone else's mum.