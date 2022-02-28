How My First Pitch Experience Helped Me Find My ‘Why’

In this guest post, Nader Ibrahim (main photo), associate business development manager at MediaCom, talks his learnings from his first-ever global pitch…

Like every self-respecting Gen-Z exec building their career, I think about what’s my ‘why’. I’ve always been fascinated with the hustle in the agency environment, especially around pitching for new business, and its high stakes and high reward nature. Like many juniors in their first few years in an agency, I’d heard a lot about pitching and seen it play out around me, before I actually got my first taste.

When I think about my why in business and an opportunity in business development came up, I quickly jumped at the chance to be part of the growth engine of the agency.

In my previous roles, there were always sales elements to what I was doing, so I thought I had a fair idea of what I was up against.

Fast forward 24 hours, my first global pitch drops, and it turns out I had no idea what I was up against.

Here is what I learned from the experience and why I’m looking forward to the next one.

1. Fast & furious

I learned how quickly I can process new information. With the support of our growth team, MediaCom brought together our talented colleagues from all over Australia and New Zealand for a kick-off call. Furiously trying to get up to speed on process, I noticed my diary quickly fill up with meetings.

There was strategy, planning, pricing, commercials, and media sessions, and this was not just local. We had regular check-ins with our regional teams across the APAC region and with our global teams too.

Whilst the time difference doesn’t always agree with us Aussies, I didn’t care. I was hungry for knowledge. Through all this activity, I saw MediaCom thrive by being able to leverage the whole team, the global network, and other agencies in our network to bring this pitch together.

2. Supercharge my learning

I learned so much about our product and teams. I attended sessions with the global senior leaders across GroupM and WPP – joining these sessions became the highlight of my day. I’d wait with anticipation all day, have my dinner ready to go and hit “Join Meeting”.

For the first few meetings, I was like a fly on the wall, reaching for Google to look up words or acronyms, just trying to follow along. After a week or so passed, it felt like I was learning more from these sessions than ever before.

Having that exposure to senior experts was so inspiring. Sometimes when I was in the presence of a Costin Mihaila (MediaCom Global Client VP), a Rose Hercerg (CEO, WPP AUNZ) or a Yaron Farizon (CEO, MediaCom AUNZ) my jaw would drop at the knowledge and

expertise shared. I’d find myself desperately writing notes, trying to keep up! After each meeting I’d piece together the pages of scribble to form valuable learnings that I know will stick with me.

The next few weeks felt like I was on the floor of a Wall Street stock exchange. The game plan we’d have in the morning would change by lunch, and then again by the end of the day as the thinking evolved and the ideas were improved, showcasing the fast-paced media industry at its finest.

However, through all the chaos, I could see the light and was moving towards it. The light being a comprehensive story that uses data, addressability, and scale to form a brilliant idea destined to overcome the prospective client’s objectives. It was all coming together, so quickly too.

3. Ride the wave of adrenalin

Who says process can’t be a thrill? As we approach the rehearsals stage – a few days out from #GameDay, the team and I are buzzing. Adrenaline fills my veins at the start of every rehearsal. After spending a few weeks together focussed on the pitch, you could feel the chemistry, and the plan was coming to life.

When #GameDay arrived, I spent the morning trying to think how I would feel after the presentation? Surely, I’d feel relieved, right? This is everything we’ve worked for over the past few weeks, all hinging on the next 90mins.

I watched the team put on a stellar performance and found myself captivated and following along with them like they were performing in concert, and I was one of their groupies. The meeting ended and I was on a cloud. I had just witnessed some of the most forward-thinking ideas, collaboration, and camaraderie and very quickly realised, this is exactly where I need to be.

This is my why.

The following day, I open my inbox to see the next pitch drop.