Hotglue & Garnier Unveils “PLANT A CORAL” Campaign.

Hotglue has partnered with Garnier to capture the story of the ‘PLANT A CORAL’ campaign.

For the months of October and November 2023, Coles customers were invited to make a real difference to the health and future of The Great Barrier Reef. For every product purchased at Coles, in partnership with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Garnier will plant a baby coral – helping to restore damaged coral reefs by dispersing 500,000 baby corals onto affected areas on the reef this year.

Hotglue is incredibly proud of this collaboration with Garnier, whose commitment to restoring the reef comes from a deep, emotional concern about the Great Barrier Reef’s current challenges.

The campaign exemplifies the power of storytelling by merging purpose with content. Hotglue’s cameras captured Garnier’s key Ambassador Brooke Blurton’s first-hand experience as she visited our majestic reef. Armed with a sense of urgency, Brooke, Garnier and Hotglue met and interviewed stakeholders, leading scientists and Traditional Owner representatives and learned that all is not lost and individuals can make a difference. To conclude the trip we captured stunning images of healthy parts of the reef, teaming with underwater life.

The integrated campaign consists of 27 video outputs, OOH and eye-catching point-of-sale advertising that prompted customers to learn and engage with the PLANT A CORAL campaign.

The video and photography outputs created a buzz around this uniquely important cause and the partnership between Garnier and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. Our social media team also helped promote the content on Garnier’s Instagram account, producing stories and reels to recap the trip to the Reef.

It was a privilege to capture The Great Barrier Reef Foundation’s dedication to this vital ecosystem. Their work is crucial to battle the impact of climate change and its threat to our ocean. – Matt Hearn, Co-Founder of Hotglue.

Margot Andersen of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation said the campaign had “soul and cut through” and that “Being able to tell compelling stories of impact is critical to ensuring that Australians don’t lose hope in the future for the Great Barrier Reef.”

Alex Bachem, marketing firector of Garnier Australia & New Zealand, commented that “This campaign wouldn’t have been possible without Matt and his team at Hotglue – the passion and hard work they poured into this project has been incredible, so we couldn’t have asked for a better partner! Hotglue’s passion and deep commitment to protecting the Great Barrier Reef shone through, from the first pitch video to the final product”.