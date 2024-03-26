HERO Nabs Ebony Santin From AMPR

Independent agency HERO has strengthened its PR and Social service offering, with Ebony Santin moving from AMPR to join the Melbourne team as Communications Director.

With PR and reputation now a rapidly growing offering within the agency’s ‘Boundless Creativity’ model, Santin will work nationally across HERO’s client portfolio within its three offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Ebony to the HERO team. Her PR and events expertise and strategic prowess are perfectly attuned to the needs of our clients’ integrated communications. She is well-connected and results-driven and brings extensive public relations and strategic marketing experience working on some of Australia’s most high-profile brands. Ebony is adept at aligning business objectives with concepts that tap into current culture to reach and positively influence target audiences,” said Ben Lilley, creative chairman and founder of HERO.

Previously senior communications manager at AMPR, Santin has led impactful communications across events, activations, partnerships, press and social strategy campaigns.

Santin’s experience spans clients including Accent Group, Swisse, Chemist Warehouse, PUMA, Elizabeth Arden, and Revlon. She has also worked on major event campaigns, including as project lead on the NGV Gala and supporting the 2020 Formula 1 Rolex Australia Grand Prix campaign.

“Working as an integrated team is truly the way of the future for marketing, so joining the HERO team was an opportunity I didn’t hesitate to jump at. Consistency of message across platforms is so important for delivering seamless campaigns, so I can’t wait to join the team on the journey from strategy to impact, to shift the dial for our clients” said Santin.