Herd MSL Nabs oOh! Media’s Peter Galmes For Chief Creative Strategist Role

Peter Galmes (lead image) has been appointed chief creative strategist of Herd MSL ANZ, charged with growing and strengthening its capabilities across social and content, and building a best-in-class offering focused on audience, community and influence to shape how brands are perceived in culture.

An accomplished creative specialist, Galmes brings with him over 20 years of experience in social, influencer, digital, earned and experiential marketing. Delivering breakthrough thinking for leading Australian creative agencies along with KFC, Nestle, Samsung and Netflix, to name but a few. Most recently, Galmes led POLY oOh! Media’s content and creative innovation hub, opening new avenues for commercial creativity.

Galmes’ work has been recognised at a global level, from Cannes Lions and The Webby Awards to D&AD and The One Show. His work regularly becomes part of culture, some notable examples include Samsung Global #TeamGalaxy, MILO Hot vs. Cold, KFCookin, Queer Eye – YASS, Bright – Calling all Wills and The Sydney Opera House #ComeOn.

Skye Lambley, CEO, Herd MSL ANZ said, “I am super excited to have Peter on board. He brings an energy and diversity of experience to our team that will enable us to think bigger and better. His creative and strategic firepower will continue to elevate our social, content and influencer work to enable us to continue to deliver value to our clients.”

Galmes said of his appointment: “It has always been a passion of mine to change how people perceive social media, it is at the heart of everything our audiences interact with daily and at Herd MSL, we have the tools and people to really grow something special. I believe that with the right audience insight, earned and social can come together to create work that can engage and influence audiences in new ways. I am beyond excited to be joining Herd MSL. The team is brimming with talent, passion and knowledge. This is an incredible chance to work on a wide range of brands and do things that have never been done before.”