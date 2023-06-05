Heinz Celebrates Soup, Via TBWA\Sydney

Heinz has launched a new campaign via TBWA\Sydney celebrating the history of soup and its place as humanity’s “favourite meal.”

Rebecca Preston, chief marketing officer of Kraft-Heinz ANZ, said: “Soup has been fuelling humankind for centuries. It is easy to prepare and can be made from almost any ingredient, making it a universal crowd-pleaser, even as culture and tastes shift. Our campaign celebrates the role soup has played in every culture’s history. It was good then, and thanks to Heinz it is great now.”

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, executive creative director of TBWA\Sydney, said: “This playful campaign disrupts the category conventions by encouraging everyone to take their place in history – and join their forebears as soup eaters.”

Food historians tell us the history of soup is probably as old as the history of cooking. One of the most ancient food references is Pigeon Soup, consumed by the Ancient Sumerians and documented on a 4000-year-old Sumerian cuneiform tablet.

The campaign will run across TV, OOH, social, cinema and BVOD.

Credits

Kraft-Heinz

Chief marketing officer – Rebecca Preston

Senior brand manager – Greg Burger

Senior communications manager – Michelle Interlandi

Creative Agency: TBWA\Sydney

Production: Bolt

Illustration House: Chulo Creative

Illustrator – Gerad Taylor

Animation House: BUCK