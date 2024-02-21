Heckler Appoints New Creative Director Piotr Stopniak

Heckler has announced the appointment of award-winning creative director Piotr Stopniak.

With a celebrated career in motion graphics and design, Stopniak has enjoyed success in his field, first establishing studio Toby & Pete with friend Toby Pike back in 2009.

Starting with typography design and moving into interactive and installation work led Stopniak into show design for the likes of artists, including Flume and Rufus Du Sol, and studio Toby & Pete was also awarded an ARIA nomination for music video ‘Talk Is Cheap’ for Chet Faker. Other highlights included working for The Wiggles and pitching casino concepts for Perry Farrell.

In 2019, Stopniak moved on to set up Friendslike.co, where he continued with motion design and installation work, including a piece for VIVID with Sydney artist Numskull and a full sensory work for Illuminate Adelaide, working with composer Nicola Brady.

“I’m excited to join the Heckler team, whose projects I’ve admired for some time. It’s a great space to flex my skills and work with a house that encourages experimentation and creative development,” said Stopniak.

“I have a strong interest in cutting-edge image-making technology, which keeps me on my toes, but I also find myself drawn back to more analogue crafts. Woodwork TikToks are my jam”.

“We are thrilled to have Piotr come on board to help elevate our creative output and lead the charge in mastering innovative new technology. As a multi-disciplinary artist and specialist in his field, Piotr’s superpower lies in his ability to bridge the nexus between art and science. We are excited for him to push Heckler’s creative boundaries further into new media landscapes,” said Heckler co-founder Will Alexander.