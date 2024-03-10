Hawke’s Brewing Co. Fights Addictive Gambling & Climate Change Unveiling The Pokie That Donates To Charity

Hawke’s Brewing Co. Fights Addictive Gambling & Climate Change Unveiling The Pokie That Donates To Charity
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Hawke’s Brewing Co. has unveiled a bespoke gaming machine that donates all of its ‘takings’ to environmental causes.

Built-in partnership with technology innovation company Nakatomi, the ‘Game for Good’ will live inside the brewing company’s hospitality venue, The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, where guests who grab a beer from the bar will be offered a ‘donation token’ to play the game.

“The ‘Game for Good’ is a parody of a vintage ‘one arm bandit’ pokie machine. But in this case, our guests can play without the harm associated with pokies. Instead, every token put into the machine will equate to a real contribution to a local environmental group in the form of a real payout,” said Hawke’s co-founder, David Gibson.

The machine’s algorithm, programmed by Nakatomi, offers players the chance to win small, novel prizes, including Hawke’s beer and merchandise, plus snacks from the venue’s Lucky Prawn Chinese Restaurant.

When a player unlocks the ‘jackpot’, the jackpot total is passed on as a donation to a local environmental group. Players can even nominate to donate the value of their prizes directly to the jackpot pool.

The game’s title, King of The Climate, refers to Hawke’s co-founder Bob Hawke’s achievements as Australia’s “Environmental Prime Minister”.

“The Hawke’s journey started with Bob Hawke passing on his royalty share to help the company support environmental causes. Since then, every Hawke’s beer enjoyed has helped us keep that promise. The ‘Game for Good’ is a continuation of that spirit, while delivering an important message around our collective gamble with the environment. Ultimately, if the environment loses, we all lose. If it wins, we all win,” said Gibson.

The ‘Game for Good’ is partly powered by solar energy, sourced from Hawke’s 100kW rooftop solar farm,
one of the largest of its kind in Sydney’s inner west.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Hawke's Brewing Co

Latest News

Macca’s Kicks Off The Footy Season With New Campaign Via DDB Sydney
  • Campaigns

Macca’s Kicks Off The Footy Season With New Campaign Via DDB Sydney

Whether you’re a fan, coach, commentator, or star of Rugby League, Macca’s is the place those in footy head to before or after the game. That’s the message of a new campaign created by DDB Sydney, which celebrates footy’s return to the menu and leverages Macca’s partnerships with Rugby League. Voiced by legendary league commentator […]

VB Launches Low-Carb Beer For When You Are “Watchin’ Your Rig”
  • Campaigns

VB Launches Low-Carb Beer For When You Are “Watchin’ Your Rig”

The low-carb beer market is set for a big cold shake-up when VB Low Carb launches this week. With low-carb beer increasingly popular, VB Low Carb is a full-flavoured, full-strength and thirst-quenching drop brewed for the harsh Australian climate. But, with 33% less carbs than regular VB, it’s for beer lovers with a hard-earned thirst […]

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program
  • Marketing

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program

Vivid Sydney has unveiled a captivating program for 2024. From 24 May to 15 June, the festival promises 23 nights of unforgettable experiences, exploring the theme of ‘Humanity’ through Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney 2024 highlights include; 40km-long laser beams to be projected from the city’s tallest structure, Sydney Tower 2023 Archibald Prize […]

Hamish & Andy Launch Hubbl With Hilarious Campaign Via Mindshare
  • Campaigns

Hamish & Andy Launch Hubbl With Hilarious Campaign Via Mindshare

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, has today kicked off a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The campaign dubbed ‘Hubbl & Andy’ sees the iconic duo tackle common pain points with streaming, leveraging their iconic sense of humour to show off product features in a fun and entertaining way […]

The Growth Distillery Reveals How Brands Are Embracing Community To Achieve Unparalleled Growth
  • Marketing

The Growth Distillery Reveals How Brands Are Embracing Community To Achieve Unparalleled Growth

The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with Present Company, has released a groundbreaking exploration into the value of communities, finding that they are crucial to long-term business growth. Lead image: Dan Krigstein, director of The Growth Distillery Virtuous Value Creation: A Briefing On Community reviewed the gaming sector, an industry made up of businesses seeking connection, […]

www.yasminmund.com
  • Marketing

SOFI Spritz & Sanpellegrino Partner With THE LUME Melbourne

THE LUME Melbourne has welcomed two beverage partners, SOFI and Sanpellegrino, to open its new Renaissance-themed dining area as part of its new Leonardo da Vinci experience. Travel back in time at Caffè Medici for an immersive culinary experience sure to ignite your taste buds. Indulge in the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine, enjoying a […]

The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights
  • Technology

The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and loyalty, women are not just breaking barriers but reshaping the future. Celebrating International Women’s Day and rallying behind the theme of investing in women to accelerate progress, digital marketing agency Eagle Eye made a conscious choice to forego the statistics that underscore the ongoing journey towards true gender […]

Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day
  • Marketing

Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion”, establishes a poignant tone for fostering authentic change. It perfectly mirrors the dynamic landscape of marketing, where change is the only constant. The last third-party cookie has finally crumbled, privacy laws are tightening, and now, Generative AI is quickly ushering in a new era of […]

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine
  • Media
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine

The popular quiz show has provided a boost to Nine’s news offering which had a reach of 1,846,000 yesterday, just below Seven’s new’s reach of 1,998,000. Married At First Sight was of course the most-watched TV show of the night with a total reach of 2,695,000. Meanwhile, A Current Affair had 1,674,000 metro viewers and […]