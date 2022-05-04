Half Dome Appointed As Lifestyle & E-Commerce Brand Youtime’s Media Agency

Half Dome has been appointed by youtime, a curator of content, products and services all designed to help enhance Australians’ ‘you time’, to its media business as the brand launches in the Australian market.

The indie media firm, which was founded by Tom Frazer, Joe Frazer and Will Harms (featured image, L-R) has been appointed as youtime’s full service media agency, with responsibilities including media planning, buying and reporting.

Youtime founder, Steve Terry said his company was impressed by Half Dome’s attitude, ideas, proactiveness, and track record.

“Not to mention, they’re a super nice bunch,” he added.

“The process since engaging them, even pre-launch, has been exceptional and we feel confident entrusting Half Dome to take us to market and spread the word about the youtime movement.”

Half Dome’s group business director, Rhett Mitchelhill said he was immediately struck by the youtime team’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“It’s totally infectious, and not a dissimilar set of values to the way we work at Half Dome. We’re looking forward to seeing youtime’s growth explode over the next several years and beyond. youtime is a great addition to our client portfolio and a group of people we already love working with,” he added.

Youtime is the brainchild of Aussie businessman, Steve Terry, who boasts 25 years’ experience building wellness legacies in Sweden.

Terry’s early career as an international artistic director at Toni & Guy saw him become one of the world’s most influential celebrity hairdressers, taking the iconic global brand to Scandinavia.

He then founded Stockholm beauty and wellness destination YOU, and theyouway.com, which was sold to media giant Schibstedt, and later became co-owner, creative and business development director of Lyko, which today is Scandinavia’s largest beauty e-commerce site.

The youtime appointment follows Half Dome’s wins of the Petspiration Group (PETstock) in Australia and New Zealand and Australian craft drinks company Mighty Craft, as well as the acquisition of traditional media agency Consumedia in late 2021, shifting the agency from being digital-only to digital-first.

The youtime appointment is effective immediately.