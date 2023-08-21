Gourmet Traveller Announces Winners Of The Annual Restaurant Awards
Gourmet Traveller last night unveiled the winners of the highly anticipated Gourmet Traveller Annual Restaurant Awards.
As Australia’s longest-running restaurant awards, the country’s most esteemed chefs and restaurant personalities came together to celebrate the Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards, hosted at Brasserie 1930, inside the new Capella Sydney.
Queensland’s fire-fuelled restaurant, Agnes claimed the top honour, scooping the prestigious Restaurant of the Year accolade. The win marks just the second time a Queensland restaurant has been named Restaurant of the Year in the event’s 44-year history, with E’cco first winning the award in 1997.
Gourmet Traveller editor Joanna Hunkin, comments, “Agnes’ chef Ben Williamson understands the importance of light and shade with wood-fired cooking and balances it perfectly, which is no easy feat in a kitchen with no gas or electricity.
“It’s not only the artisan cooking style that makes Agnes noteworthy, the service team here is one of the best in the country, displaying expertise, enthusiasm and hospitality in equal measure.” Gourmet Traveller awarded seven State Winners in the Restaurant of the Year category, reflecting the incredible calibre of dining in Australia this year.
Winners include:
ACT: Onzieme (Canberra);
NSW: Aalia (Sydney);
QLD: Agnes (Brisbane);
SA: Restaurant Botanic (Adelaide);
TAS: Peppina (Hobart);
VIC: Etta (Melbourne);
WA: Millbrook (Jarrahdale).
Peter Gilmore, Rosheen Kaul, Josh Niland, Lennox Hastie and Kylie Kwong were among the top chefs to attend the event, which are the country’s only national restaurant awards. Chefs from across the nation cast their votes and overwhelmingly named peer, Hugh Allen (Vue de Monde), not yet 30 years old, as their choice for Gourmet Traveller’s ‘Chef of the Year’.
The new ‘Readers’ Choice Icon Award’, as voted by readers’, was awarded to Brae, chef Dan Hunter’s paddock-to-plate fine diner from a remote patch of beautiful countryside in Birregurra, Victoria.
“After a decade of serving up some of Australia’s finest paddock-to-plate cuisine, Brae is more relaxed and better than it has ever been,” says Hunkin.
“We’ve long celebrated and championed this magnificent regional restaurant and we’re delighted that our readers agree.” Sean Moran from Sean’s Panorama in Bondi – now known simply as ‘Sean’s’ – received a standing ovation as he was honoured with this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality.
The industry veteran will celebrate 30 years of his iconic Bondi restaurant this year, which first introduced the harbour city to farm-to-table dining in 1993. From New South Wales, Ollie Wong-Hee — the head chef behind popular Byron Bay restaurant Bar Heather — was announced as this year’s Best New Talent.
The night also recognised the charismatic personalities who make dining out memorable, with Louise Radman of Hobart’s Institut Polaire taking home Restaurant Personality of the Year. In South Australia, last year’s Restaurant of the Year, Restaurant Botanic, was awarded the state winner and Adelaide’s good-times wine bar Good Gilbert received Wine Bar of the Year. Over in Western Australia, Glenarty Road claimed Best Destination Dining and Jarrahdale’s Millbrook took home state winner for WA. Rounding out the state winners, Aalia was named NSW’s best restaurant, Onzieme was the ACT winner, and Massimo Mele’s Peppina took out the honour for Tasmania.
The Gourmet Traveller 2023 Restaurant Award winners:
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR: AGNES, Brisbane, QLD
STATE WINNERS:
ACT: ONZIEME, Canberra
NSW: AALIA, Sydney
QLD: AGNES, Brisbane
SA: RESTAURANT BOTANIC, Adelaide
TAS: PEPPINA, Hobart
VIC: ETTA, Melbourne
WA: MILLBROOK, Jarrahdale
READERS’ CHOICE ICON AWARD
BRAE, Birregurra,
VIC CHEF OF THE YEAR:
HUGH ALLEN – Vue de Monde, Melbourne,
VIC BEST NEW RESTAURANT:
SERAI, Melbourne,
VIC BEST NEW TALENT:
OLLIE WONG-HEE – Bar Heather, Byron Bay,
NSW BEST DESTINATION DINING:
GLENARTY ROAD, Karridale,
WA WINE BAR OF THE YEAR:
GOOD GILBERT, Adelaide, SA
RESTAURANT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:
LOUISE RADMAN – Institut Polaire, Hobart, TAS
“The Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards recognise the incredible depth and diversity of Australia’s dining landscape and are always a highlight of the hospitality calendar,” added Hunkin.
Please login with linkedin to commentAALIA Gourmet Traveller
Latest News
Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair
Ita Buttrose will not stand for a second term as the chair of the ABC when her five-year term ends in March next year. Communications minister Michelle Rowland revealed the planned change at the top of the ABC on Tuesday and said that government would commence a selection process in due course. Rowland said that […]
Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win
The Voice was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, with a total of 681,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show. It was just ahead of Nine’s The Block which pulled in 681,000 metro views last night. It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which has 549,000 metro views and Network 10’s […]
News.com.au Is Australia’s Number One News Site, Again
News.com.au remains Australia's top read news site. This is no reflection on Australia's literacy levels, however.
Samsung Pens Exclusive Deal With JCDecaux For Its Hero Broadway & George Sydney Site
Samsung and JCDecaux ink exclusive outdoor Sydney deal. Apple now plotting swift and immediate retaliatory response.
“Top Shelf” – Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta And Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Every now and again you get an advert that reminds us all of the huge power of advertising and it looks like Ogilvy has done just that with a recent ad for CommsBank Matildas. The simple ad, shared on Ogilvy Australia’s LinkedIn page, highlights all of the achievements the Matildas have achieved to date, whilst […]
Cost Of Living & Barbenheimer Drive Australia Online Audiences: Ipsos Iris Data
The Ipsos Iris data is in and it makes for a rollicking read. Even more so if read on a ship's deck in a cyclone.
Hardie Grant Media Launches Content Agency Heads & Tales, Names Clare Brundle As MD
Hardie Grant Media, a leading independent marketing network, has announced the launch of Heads & Tales Content Agency as an ad
MYOB Goes In-House To Partner With Dance Music Act Peking Duk To Spark Business Belief
Business management platform amps up cool creds with Peking Duk. If, that is, business management platforms can be cool.
Matt Batten Joins Five By Five As New ECD
The question here is, do Five By Five staff high five each other? Or, is there a more secretive, Masons-like greeting?
Are Media Boasts 5.9 Million Monthly Readers
Mag publisher Are Media posts some impressive numbers. Strangely not translating into the renewed popularity of scones.
Lifeline Appoints TG As Creative Partner To Help Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide
Appointed to drive the creative strategy behind an upcoming global suicide prevention campaign, Topham Guerin Australia will be supporting Lifeline International in ensuring that their message is effectively reaching target audiences.
Yes, Dude Wipes Are Actually A Thing & There’s Even These Ridiculous Ads To Prove It
Do you suffer from PPP or public poo phobia? Take your neurosis towards public ammenities 'next level' with Dude Wipes.
Year13 Study Finds That Gen Z Are Lonely, Tired & Anxious
New study finds Gen Zs are lonely, tired and anxious. Could it be that it's because their music is rubbish?
ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]
Boomtown Unveils Its “Untapped & Uncapped” Campaign Featuring Top CMOs
Regionals aren't just for holidaying in & making jokes about the locals, as the excellent Boomtown initiative proves.
Twitter’s Name Change Causes App Downloads To Plummet
Elon's X woes continue apace. Which begs the question - are his underlings too shitscared to say anything to the boss?
shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.” Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]
Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]
You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via New Work From Clems
The question remains, who's worse to get stuck next to at parties - the climate deniers, COVID deniers or the vegans?
TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director. Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, […]
Spark’s Frank Curcio Jumps To CHEP Media As Its New Head Of Product
Frank Curcio set to deliver "best-in-class planning product". Not to give Frank anymore pressure on his first day.
Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash. Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), […]
Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
Technology has transformed retailers’ ability to engage with their customers, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations now set to drive even more rapid change. However, many APAC retailers are still struggling to adapt. In fact, research has revealed that while 52 per cent of retailers in North America and 49 per cent of retailers in Europe […]
Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
Richard Triggs (lead image), author of Uncover the Hidden Job Market – How to Find and Win your next Senior Executive role, is a leading executive recruiter, career coach and host of the Arete Podcast. In this guest post, Triggs offers some excellent touch points on the increasingly difficult job of retaining and motivating good […]
This Is Flow Named Australia’s Best Workplace
Think the Monte Carlo is the secret to a happy workplace? Think again with this This Is Flow news.
Afterpay Launches “Afterpay Where You Wouldn’t Believe” In First Work From BMF
Does your mail regularly come with heavy red lettering that says 'final notice'? B&T warns now of Afterpay's services.
“What’s That Useless Twat Doing There?” World Cup Podium Proves Politicised Shitshow!
Oscars prove it's not the only one to bungle its trophy giving, as World Cup medal preso turns into glorious soap opera.
Banks Bin Home Loan Ads As Interest Rate Hikes Bite Despite Bumper Profits
Banks bin ad spends as interest rates bite, as Westpac rescue helicopter forced back to actually rescuing people.
What The Women’s World Cup Taught Advertisers About BVOD
Did the success of the World Cup catch you with your pants down? This read will be akin to a new pair of underpants.
Sunday TV Ratings: Two Million Watch As Spain Are Crowned Winners Of The Women’s World Cup
B&T doubts we'll see the likes of the World Cup TV numbers again. Unless someone's hair catches alight on MasterChef.
Digital, Roadside & Regional Driving oOh! Revenues: CEO Cathy O’Connor
B&T never misses a chance to chat with the wonderful Cathy O'Connor. As much as she dreads it, that is.
Carman’s Kitchen Launches First Major Brand Campaign In 30 Years
B&T always starts the day right with a Carman’s muesli. Well, if you ignore the five coffees with sugar and the fags.
Are Advertisers Underutilising The News? A Whopping 70% Of Aussies Engage With Three Or more News Categories Including Lifestyle and Property
New research shows 96% of Aussies interact with news sites. The other 4% still think John Howard's the prime minister.
Dilmah Tea Celebrates Dilmah Founder In Latest Campaign Via RCJ Group
Due to British people in the B&T office we're very particular about our brand of tea. Actual fistfights, in fact.
More Than A Third Of Aussie Businesses Would Switch To Electric Vehicles To Boost Brand Image
Study finds businesses keen on a switch to EVs to improve brand image, all while possibly missing the point of EVs.
Cricket Australia Relaunches An Enhanced Woolworths Cricket Blast Program
This cricket news can only mean summer's not too far away. Not that we don't have all the football to get through first.