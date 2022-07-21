Reports: Google Testing AR Glasses That Can Translate, Read Maps & Deliver Ads!
A decade after its “glasses” famously flopped, Google is reportedly back with a new pair of AR eyewear that can reportedly translate foreign languages, get you from A to B and basically video your entire life.
Google bosses have just announced that a small group of “trusted” testers and employees will begin to use the new augmented reality devices to see how they impact peoples’ everyday lives.
A blog post on the company’s website written by Google product manager Justin Payne announced: “These prototypes will include in-lens displays, microphones and cameras – but they’ll have strict limitations on what they can do.
“It’s early, and we want to get this right, so we’re taking it slow, with a strong focus on ensuring the privacy of the testers and those around them,” Payne penned.
Google has revealed the new glasses, currently in a prototype stage, “look like normal glasses, feature an in-lens display, and have audio and visual sensors, such as a microphone and camera.”
No actual imagery of the glasses has yet been released.
Adland has also been a big fan of the idea of AR glasses with their ability to deliver realtime, bespoke advertising to the wearer.
Google’s not the first of the tech giants to announce that it’s playing in the AR glasses space. Apple, Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft are all presently trialling their own versions.
Back in May, Google announced at a developer’s conference that its new glasses were ready for a test phase. “The magic will really come alive when you can use them in the real world without the technology getting in the way,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the time.
It also released the promotional video below:
In his blog, Payne added: “We’ll begin small-scale testing in public settings with AR prototypes worn by a few dozen Googlers and select trusted testers. These prototypes will include in-lens displays, microphones and cameras – but they’ll have strict limitations on what they can do. For example, our AR prototypes don’t support photography and videography, though image data will be used to enable experiences like translating the menu in front of you or showing you directions to a nearby coffee shop.”
Please login with linkedin to commentAugmented reality Google
Latest News
LAST CHANCE! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
We know, you've been so busy creating masterpieces you've forgotten to enter the B&T Awards. Here's one last gentle tap.
Study: 74% Of Agencies & Marketers Say Long-Term Relationships Build Better Performance & Trust
Study finds long-term relationships build better performance and trust. As any Taylor Swift fan could well attest.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Get Extreme In Quirky New Campaign Via Connecting Plots
This is, in fact, an ad for air conditioners. Which you're probably not giving a heap of thought to at the moment.
LiSTNR’S Rom Com Podcast The Younger Man Has Now Hit Spotify
The problem with most rom coms is amid all that rom there's not a whole heap of com.
The Project’s Hilariously Awkward Interview With Louis Tomlinson Makes International News
Louis Tomlinson proves he's definitely no Harry Styles after Project hosts irritate him for not being Harry Styles.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Beauty & The Geek Heats Up Enough To Win Nine The Night
Not content with living at home till 27, chronic asthma & listening to Radiohead, the geeks now have their own TV shows.
The Zoo Republic, M&C Saatchi And Carat Celebrate BWS’ Birthday
Why does BWS' own birthday kind of feel like an example of "couldn't organise a piss-up in a brewery"?
The Wait Is Over: Shortlist Revealed For B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2022!
B&T’s Women In Media shortlist's finally arrived! And it's so long it appears people who didn't even enter are on it.
Dentsu’s iProspect Launches Future Focus Report Exploring Intersections Of Media & Society
iProspect's Future Focus 2022 report has arrived and "rollicking romp" would not be doing it justice it's that good.
Daily Mail Mocked For Hugely Different Covers In 24 Hours Reporting The UK’s Heatwave
Old Blighty is ablaze in record heat that would probably be deemed a pleasant summer's day here in Australia.
303 MullenLowe Nabs Merkle’s Marque Kabbaz As Executive Director CX & Digital
Marque Kabbaz named 303 MullenLowe's executive director CX & digital. Which may well prove a mouthful at dinner parties.
“Focus On The Work & Doors Open”: 10 Of The Best With Volvo’s Julie Hutchinson
B&T's getting career tips from Volvo's Julie Hutchinson. It's some Scandinavian style without the need for an Allen key.
Business Chicks Appoints SCA’s Gemma O’Neill To CEO
Business Chicks has a new chief executive officer, the far from feathery, Gemma O'Neill.
Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect
Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the […]
Visa Celebrates Countdown To FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 In Australia & NZ
Women's World Cup is a year away. However, we've still got to get past the Socceroo's early exit in Qatar in December.
MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD
The MiQ workie sent for six bottles of sparkling & some cabanossi sticks as Fiona Roberts promoted to MD.
Robert Gilby Farewells Nielsen To Become CEO Of APAC At Dentsu International
Robert Gilby heads to Singapore as Dentsu International's CEO of APAC. Already eyeing tailored safari suit for role.
“Most Engaged Audience In TV!” Peter Helliar Defends The Project
Peter Helliar has come out in defence of The Project. One could safely assume Peter also has his pay review this week.
Tourism NT Launch New Summer Holiday Campaign Via Indie Agency KWP!
Look, it's new work for Tourism NT that thankfully doesn't include Daryl Somers or the 'CU in the NT' tagline.
“In A Strong Financial Position!” Omnicom’s Q2 Report Reveals Double Digit Growth
B&T can confirm the lead image here is now of Omnicom CEO John Wren and not Bob Jane as first reported.
Samsung’s “Tone Deaf & Naive” Ad Featuring A Woman Running At 2am Cleared By Regulators
Ever sit through a meeting & think "this is a really shit idea"? Here's further evidence of why it's good to speak out.
“That Idiot Works For Us!” Ben Fordham Calls Out Nine Colleague Over Rugby Spat
Fordham neglects the fact that drunk fans abusing rival coaches is about the most interesting part of rugby these days.
Botched Model Linda Evangelista Makes Triumphant Return In Fendi Campaign
Linda "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day" Evangelista returns presumably after being paid her $10,000.
Adidas Unveils Rick & Morty Tie-Up For New Football Boot Range
Adidas enlists Ricky and Morty for new soccer boot campaign, in turn giving David more time to spend with Victoria.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine & Seven In Dead Heat, While 10’s Hunted Boils Over To Win Entertainment
Not tune in for any free to air telly last night? Well, you would've been the difference in it ending in a dead heat.
Commercial Radio Australia Appoints SCA’s John Musgrove As Head Of Research
John Musgrove named CRA's head of research and tenderer of reception area's pot plants wall.
Indie Agency Mint Partners Announces New Leadership Team
The Mint Partners unveils leadership changes at the top. Nothing much doing in the middle or the bottom rungs, however.
Mineral Water Brand Delivers The Dumbest, Funniest, NSFW Ad Of 2022
This nonsense won't win a Lion or be savaged by Cindy Gallop & that's despite being a real contender for ad of the year.
MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM
UnLtd has appointed Georgie Theologedis as General Manager for MOOD, the media, marketing and advertising industry’s social enterprise, that funds programs to support youth mental health. Theologedis joins from IRI Asia Pacific where she was the Lead Consultant for Insights, driving global insights and trends for sales performance using consumer data. Prior to this, she […]
Broadsign Releases New Media Buy Solution ‘Broadsign Reach Header Bidder’
Out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform Broadsign has today released Broadsign Reach Header Bidder, a solution for Broadsign Reach users that enables media owners to consolidate and manage programmatic bids from multiple thirdparty supply-side-platforms (SSPs). Rather than the current practice of reserving a one-to-one slot for each SSP partner, the solution enables a one-to-many approach that allows […]
VMO Nabs The Guardian’s Sabarish Chirakkal For Programmatic Director Role
VMO recruits externally for programmatic role after incumbent staff agreed it was all too difficult.
Looking For Adland’s Finest? Get Your Tickets To Best Of The Best!
Best Of The Best Awards not only promises adland's best, but also the best crème brulée of Sydney's conference scene.
GroupM Introduces Global Framework For Media Decarbonisation
GroupM introduces global framework for media decarbonisation in yet another blow to staff rooftop barbecues.
Netflix Acquires Animal Logic, The Aussie Animation Studio Behind Happy Feet, Moulin Rouge & The Great Gatsby
Netflix acquires Aussie animation studio, in what's a tick of approval for any kid who doodled their way through school.
Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]
Melbourne Storm Remain The NRL’s Most Supported Club, With The Game’s Overall Fan Base Up 0.5% YOY
The Melbourne Storm again named the NRL's most popular team. As revenge, Sydney confirms its bitter hatred of the AFL.