Gogglebox Australia’s Matriarch Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away

Mary Madigan
Gogglebox’s Di Kershaw has tragically passed away.

Kershaw was known for her wit, smarts and her general fabulousness, and she breathed life into 10’s hit show Gogglebox.

Off television, she was known for being an incredibly beloved Indigenous Arts Dealer. She was also a beloved friend and life partner to her husband for over 50 years, Mick.

Kershaw was one of those incredibly rare personalities where she was as smart as she was funny. She’d been on Gogglebox since 2015, and she’d become synonymous with Australia’s version of Gogglebox – she was the unofficial matriarchy of the show.

News.com.au has reported that Peter Ford broke the news of her death on 3AW; he said: “She’s been sick sadly for a couple of months now, so condolences to Mick and the entire family. She was a great talent – the producers struck gold when they found her.

Twitter has also been bustling with people offering their condolences and mourning the great loss.

FOXTEL, Network 10, and Endemol Shine Australia released the following joint statement:

“We are unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of Di Kershaw. For the past eight years, we were privileged to have her luminescent character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh, and impeccable style on Gogglebox.

“From everyone at FOXTEL, Network 10, and Endemol Shine Australia, we extend our condolences and love to husband Mick and the rest of the family. Thank you for letting us share the warmth, humour and heart of your wife, mother, and grandmother.

“Di would always sign off correspondence with ‘Pleasure Treasure’, but the pleasure was all ours, and we will treasure it forever.”

Di Kershaw Gogglebox

